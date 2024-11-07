Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Erigaisi moves up to world No.2 in live ratings

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 07, 2024 08:50 PM IST

If the young Indian GM wins the eight-player single round robin Chennai Grand Masters, he will gain 24.5 points

Bengaluru: Arjun Erigaisi moved up to world No 2 in the live ratings on Thursday after his Round 3 win over Aleksey Sarana at the Chennai Grand Masters. Only five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen is now ranked ahead of him. The 21-year-old Indian who became only the sixteenth player ever to cross 2800 Elo in live ratings last month, before dropping and missing out on carrying forward the feat to November’s published rankings, is now at 2805.8. Viswanathan Anand is the only Indian so far to have made the 2800 mark in the published list.

Indian GM Arjun Erigaisi. (PTI)
Indian GM Arjun Erigaisi. (PTI)

Arjun has been having a phenomenal year so far – crushing all in his path, rocketing through the rankings and making a pressing case for a spot at the next Candidates. In a recent interview with HT, Arjun spoke of Gukesh’s win on his debut Candidates firing him up and making him believe in the possibility of doing the same.

Arjun currently leads the Fide Circuit standings (one of the pathways to the Candidates) and should he win the eight-player single round robin Chennai Grand Masters, he will gain 24.5 points. Last year, D Gukesh – who will play the World Championship later this month – won the inaugural Chennai Grand Masters title on tiebreak from Arjun to qualify for the Candidates.

This year, Arjun’s fearless, high-risk high-reward approach has so far paid off handsomely.

“Arjun plays a unique brand of chess which people following with modern engines can’t understand,” Dutch GM Anish Giri wrote on X on Thursday. The Super GM from Warangal has had very few losses this year and though he played a bunch of open tournaments, he hardly bled points.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //