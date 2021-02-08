F1 champion Hamilton signs 1-year deal to stay at Mercedes
Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton will stay with Mercedes for a ninth season after signing a one-year deal, the team said Monday.
Since joining Mercedes for the 2013 season, Hamilton has won six world championship titles — moving him level with Michael Schumacher on a record seven for his career.
“Our team has achieved incredible things together and we look forward to building on our success even further, while continuously looking to improve, both on and off the track,” said Hamilton, who has won 74 races with Mercedes.
As part of his new deal, Mercedes and Hamilton have established a charitable foundation in a commitment to “supporting greater diversity and inclusion in all its forms in motorsport,” the team said.
“I am grateful that Mercedes has been extremely supportive of my call to address this issue,” Hamilton said.
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said the two parties took time to agree to a new deal because of the effects of the pandemic.
“We have always been aligned with Lewis that we would continue," Wolff said, “but the very unusual year we had in 2020 meant it took some time to finish the process.”
“The story of Mercedes and Lewis,” Wolff added, "has written itself into the history books of our sport over the past eight seasons, and we are hungry to compete and to add more chapters to it.”
The 2021 F1 season begins in Bahrain next month. AP BS BS
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 test positive for COVID-19 in Australian Open qualifying
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sandgren allowed to board Australian Open flight despite positive test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man United and Liverpool to meet in 4th round of FA Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Isner says he'll skip Australian Open because of COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India shuttlers look to shake off pandemic blues
- PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are among players who will feature in the three-leg Asia Series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals
- Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
F1 champion Hamilton signs 1-year deal to stay at Mercedes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rani, Humpy, Manu nominated for BBC 'Indian Sportswoman of the Year' honour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden says decision on 2020 Games 'has to be based on science'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leon Spinks, who took title from Ali, dies at 67
- Leon Spinks, who won Olympic gold and then shocked the boxing world by beating Muhammad Ali to win the heavyweight title in only his eighth pro fight, has died.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Volkov floors Alistair Overeem, stakes his claim as top UFC heavyweight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sports Ministry gives 5 NSFs 1 year, others 6 months to align with Sports Code
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ajay Singh re-elected Boxing Federation of India President
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox