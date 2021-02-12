F1 driver Alonso undergoes surgery for fractured jaw after road accident
Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso underwent an operation for a fractured jaw and will remain under observation for the next two days following a road accident while cycling in Switzerland, his Alpine team said on Friday.
The 39-year-old double world champion, who was involved in the accident on Thursday, is due to make his Formula One comeback this season after two years out of the sport.
"Following his cycling accident yesterday Fernando Alonso was kept under observation in hospital in Switzerland," a team statement said.
"Medics discovered a fracture in his upper jaw and conducted a successful corrective operation. The attending medical team are satisfied with his progress.
"Fernando will remain under observation in hospital for a further 48 hours."
Italy's Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper reported on Thursday that the Spaniard, a keen cycling fan, had been hit by a car while training on his bike near his home in Lugano.
Alpine, formerly known as Renault and renamed after the French manufacturer's sportscar brand, said they expected Alonso "to be fully operational to undertake preparation for the season".
The Formula One championship is due to begin in Bahrain on March 28, with pre-season testing in the Gulf kingdom from March 12-14.
Alonso, who took his titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006 and has won 32 grands prix, last raced in Formula One with McLaren in 2018.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 test positive for COVID-19 in Australian Open qualifying
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sandgren allowed to board Australian Open flight despite positive test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man United and Liverpool to meet in 4th round of FA Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Isner says he'll skip Australian Open because of COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India shuttlers look to shake off pandemic blues
- PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are among players who will feature in the three-leg Asia Series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals
- Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mary Kom, Manish Kaushik set for competitive action after one year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reaction to Tokyo Olympics chief Mori's resignation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
F1 driver Alonso undergoes surgery for fractured jaw after road accident
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Racing Team India set to kick start 24 Hours of Le Mans bid with Asian debut
- The all-Indian squad, spearheaded by a star-studded driver line-up of Narain Karthikeyan, Arjun Maini, and Naveen Rao, will compete in the LMP2 category over two, four-hour-long races at the Dubai Autodrome.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tokyo Olympics: Mori is leaving but gender issues remain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karthikeyan hopes to complete "unfinished business" in Le Mans Series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mountaineer Narender Yadav won't get Tenzing Norgay award: Ministry sources
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox