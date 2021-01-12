F1 season to start in Bahrain after Australian GP postponed
The start of the Formula One season has been delayed after the Australian Grand Prix was postponed from March to November because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Australian race in Melbourne has been rescheduled from March 21 to Nov. 21. The Chinese GP has also been delayed but no new date has been set for the race. Strict travel restrictions for the pandemic make Australia and China among the hardest countries for F1 teams to enter.
The season will start with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 28 at Sakhir, less than four months after the same venue held two races as part of the 2020 season.
A race has been added at the Imola track in Italy on April 18, a week after the scheduled date for the Chinese Grand Prix. There is a vacant slot May 2.
Postponing the Australian GP also means pushing back the end of the season in Abu Dhabi by a week to Dec. 12.
The pandemic has disrupted the F1 season two years running. Last year's race in Australia was canceled after one team member tested positive for the coronavirus. Fans were preparing to enter the circuit at the time for Friday practice
That started a cascade of postponements and cancelations which meant the rescheduled 2020 season didn't start until July. There was a compressed 17-race schedule through December with all races in Europe or the Middle East.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 test positive for COVID-19 in Australian Open qualifying
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man United and Liverpool to meet in 4th round of FA Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Isner says he'll skip Australian Open because of COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India shuttlers look to shake off pandemic blues
- PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are among players who will feature in the three-leg Asia Series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals
- Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CS Santosh cleared to fly back to India, remains under observation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
F1 season to start in Bahrain after Australian GP postponed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
80% say Tokyo Olympics should be called off or won't happen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PGA Championship leaving Trump National in '22 tournament
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manu Bhaker, Saurabh to compete in inaugural Asian Shooting Championship
- The event, according to Bhatia will be conducted in three disciplines---skeet, air rifle and pistol in both men and women’s section.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakshna, Panwar win air rifle events at National Shooting trials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aitken hopes to put South Korea back on Formula One map
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hazarika beat the odds to win 10m air rifle trials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox