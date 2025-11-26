Feast on sports week: what to watch during Thanksgiving Week Feast on sports week: what to watch during Thanksgiving Week Thanksgiving week is a time for family gatherings, big meals and maybe a little early Christmas shopping.

It also happens to be a massive week for sports fans.

In addition to the regularly scheduled NFL, NBA and NHL games, there's a multitude of other options perfect for parking on the couch and letting all that food digest.

Here's a look a where to watch during Thanksgiving week :

College basketball

The Players Era men's tournament features 18 teams playing in and around the Las Vegas area, with half ranked in the Top 25. Tuesday's games include No. 14 St. John's vs. Baylor ; No. 3 Houston vs. No. 17 Tennessee ; No. 7 Michigan vs. No. 21 Auburn ; No. 12 Gonzaga vs. Maryland ; No. 8 Alabama vs. UNLV .

The Maui Invitational moves into the second round at Lahaina Civic Center on Tuesday with NC State vs. Boise State , USC vs. Seton Hall , Washington State vs. Arizona State and Texas vs. Chaminade .

Fort Myers Tip-Off has two games in Fort Myers, Florida: No. 11 Michigan State vs. East Carolina and No. 16 North Carolina vs. St. Bonaventure

Kansas State at No. 25 Indiana should be a good non-tournament, non-conference game worth tuning in to at 8 p.m. on FS1.

College basketball

The top teams from the first two rounds of the Players Era men's tournament meet in the championship game and third-place game .

The Players Era women’s tournament includes three of the top four in the Top 25. A pair of marquee games are set for Wednesday: No. 4 Texas vs. No. 3 UCLA and No. 2 North Carolina vs. Duke .

The Maui Invitational concludes with four games, including the championship and third-place game .

The Battle 4 Atlantis kicks off in the Bahamas with four games: Vanderbilt vs. Western Kentucky ; VCU vs. South Florida ; Virginia Tech vs. Colorado State ; Saint Mary's vs. Wichita State .

NFL

Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m., Fox. The Lions' annual Thanksgiving Day game is an important one for two teams fighting for playoff spots.

Kansas City at Dallas, 4:30 p.m., CBS. The Chiefs' dramatic win over Indianapolis kept their playoff hopes alive. The Cowboys did the same by rallying from 21 points down to beat Philadelphia last week. Neither team can afford to lose this game.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m., NBC. The Ravens are on a roll with five straight wins, but can't afford a letdown against the Bengals, who hope to get quarterback Joe Burrow back from a turf toe injury that's cost him most of the season.

College basketball

No. 4 Duke against No. 22 Arkansas in the CBS Sports Thanksgiving Classic is one college hoops fans won't want to miss, 8 p.m., CBS.

Michigan State and North Carolina close out the Myers Tip-Off with a marquee game between top-tier programs, 4:30 p.m., Fox.

Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals, noon and 2:30 p.m., ESPN.

The Players Era women's bracket concludes with the championship game and third-place game .

College football

If you need a college football fix to go with your turkey, Navy plays at Memphis, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

NFL

Chicago at Philadelphia, 3 p.m., Prime Video. An NFL game for Black Friday that has playoff implications.

College football

No. 6 Ole Miss at Mississippi State, noon, ABC. The annual Egg Bowl has an interesting side plot with Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin planning to announce if he's staying or leaving for another SEC team.

No. 23 Georgia Tech vs. No. 4 Georgia in Atlanta, 3:30 p.m., ABC. The Bulldogs' bid to reach the CFP appears to be on solid ground, but they sure don't want to lose to their rival.

No. 2 Indiana at Purdue, 7:30 p.m., NBC. The Hoosiers' perfect season should continue against the struggling Boilermakers, but it is a rivalry game so ... .

No. 3 Texas A&M at No. 16 Texas, 7:30 p.m., ABC. The Longhorns would love nothing more than to spoil the Aggies' best season since 1992 and boost their slim playoff hopes.

Arizona at Arizona State, 9 p.m., Fox. The Territorial Cup has some juice in it for the first time since 2014.

College basketball

No. 5 UConn vs. No. 13 Illinois at Madison Square Garden should be incredible theater, 12:30 p.m., Fox.

Golf

Skins Game, 9 a.m., Prime Video. The return of a fan favorite will feature Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Xander Schauffele and Keegan Bradley at Panther National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

