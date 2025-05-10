Fide suspends US GM Christopher Yoo after woman player accuses him of harassment

Bengaluru: Months after being handed a one-year domestic ban from competition by the US Chess Federation for assaulting a female videographer, 18-year-old American Grandmaster Christopher Yoo has been placed under a provisional 60-day suspension by the Fide Ethics and Disciplinary Commission following a recent harassment complaint filed by a female player. US Grandmaster Christopher Yoo. (FIDE)

The player in question spoke to HT about the incidents that led her to file complaints with the US federation and Fide. HT is in possession of a copy of the formal complaint as well as screenshots of a conversation between the complainant and Yoo, who is the junior world No.14.

“It started after the Grenke Open (held in April), at a party where there were several players, including Christopher,” the female player told HT. “We met there. He asked us for some group pictures. We accepted. During the party, I found his behaviour uncomfortable. The day after, he messaged me, so I blocked him on social media. At the Sardinia World Chess Festival (April 26-May 4), while I was having lunch with friends at the hotel restaurant, he approached us out of nowhere, spoke to us uninvited, and suddenly caught my hand while I was eating.”

“On Saturday, May 3, after lunch, he followed my friends and me to our room area. I went into my room and shut the door. He stayed outside, knocking several times and even said ‘housekeeping’ through the door. He stayed there for 10 minutes before leaving. He also touched my shoulder on another occasion. None of this was welcome or appropriate. My friends repeatedly asked him to leave us alone, but he didn’t stop.”

The complainant also said that Yoo berated her, remarking that he doesn’t respect players who are lower rated: “Your brain doesn’t know how to move the knight.”

Yoo later apologised to the player for following her and knocking on her hotel room door, admitting his behaviour was “over the line”. She called herself “lucky” to have been surrounded by friends throughout the tournament and shuddered to think what might have happened if she had been alone. “At a certain point, I couldn’t walk around the resort on my own without fear of running into him.”

Women in chess have long suffered from predatory behaviour, and this incident once again highlights the issue of their safety in the sport. “I was 11 when I was harassed for the first time,” the female complainant said. “It was my chess trainer. I didn’t realise what was happening or its gravity until I was a young teen or adult.”

Calling Yoo’s behaviour “dangerous”, the complainant welcomed Fide’s decision. “It’s great that they have taken the complaint seriously. I think temporary bans are quite rare.”

The player’s account was corroborated to HT by an International Master who was with the complainant, along with a few other friends, at the Sardinia tournament. “I was there and I saw how uncomfortable Christopher made her feel, and the sort of pressure he was putting on her – like touching her and following her to her room,” said the IM. “At one point, he joined us at the bar where some of us (including the complainant) were having a drink. We asked him to leave because we were not comfortable with his behaviour towards her, but he just refused.”

Yoo won the tournament with an impressive 7.5/9 and a 2753 performance rating, crossing 2600 Elo for the second time.

Fide said Yoo’s suspension “stems from two separate complaints alleging violations of the Fide Ethics and Disciplinary Code: Case 5/2025 (A), filed by the United States Chess Federation (USCF), and an additional recent complaint,” which is under investigation by the EDC.

On November 14, 2024, the US Chess Federation imposed a one-year ban on Yoo, prohibiting him from participating in any tournaments under its auspices. The sanction also included a five-year probationary period extending through November 14, 2030.

“Under Article 26.12 of the Fide Charter, national sanctions may be extended internationally if a member federation requests it and if the decision complies with fundamental legal principles and fair trial standards. In line with this, the USCF formally submitted a request for Fide to recognize and globally enforce its ban, pursuant to Article 4.15 of the Fide Ethics Code. This request remains under investigation.”

“Both GM Yoo and the USCF have been formally notified of this decision. The suspension may be extended if a final resolution is not reached within the initial 60-day period.”