Float like a billionaire, sail Like a champion! Floyd Mayweather's $200 million yacht raises eyebrows and excitement

Floyd Mayweather Jr, boxing's first billionaire, never fails to showcase his opulent lifestyle to his fans. With a net worth estimated around $450 million, he travels the world in his fleet of Gulfstream jets. However, Mayweather recently took his lavish living to the seas when he reportedly purchased a luxury yacht worth a staggering $200 million. Floyd Mayweather Jr.took his lavish living to the seas when he reportedly purchased a luxury yacht worth a staggering $200 million.(AFP)

As he gears up for the John Gotti III fight, the boxing legend shared glimpses of himself relaxing on the deck of his extravagant vessel on his Instagram account, @floydmayweather.

One concerned fan, Francis, expressed worry over Mayweather's spending habits, suggesting that the boxing champion might go broke if he continues to spend like a billionaire. However, others quickly corrected the misunderstanding, highlighting the difference between having $200 million and $10 billion.

Amidst the debate, another fan congratulated Mayweather on his success and defended his right to enjoy the finer things in life, considering the hardships he has faced. This supporter praised Mayweather's ability to inspire even his enemies, claiming they want to be like him.

However, one observant fan couldn't help but notice an open cigar humidor in front of Mayweather, despite his known abstinence from smoking. They playfully questioned why he had cigars in front of him when he doesn't indulge in them. Another user chimed in, acknowledging the water in Mayweather's glass, emphasizing that the boxer achieved his success through hard work and dedication, without poisoning his body with harmful substances.

On a different note, a fan reflected on their own goals of working hard and playing hard, appreciating Mayweather for accomplishing the same. They expressed admiration for his mantra and shared their aspirations.

Mayweather's extravagant yacht lifestyle continues to captivate fans and spark conversations. While some question his spending habits, others applaud his achievements and appreciate the example he sets. As Mayweather prepares for his upcoming fight, the allure of his luxurious yacht adds another layer to the legend's larger-than-life persona.

