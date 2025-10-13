Football: European 2026 World Cup qualifying tables
European 2026 World Cup qualifying tables after Sunday's matches :
Group A
Germany 3 2 0 1 7 3 6
Northern Ireland 3 2 0 1 6 4 6
Slovakia 3 2 0 1 3 2 6
Luxembourg 3 0 0 3 1 8 0
Group B
Switzerland 3 3 0 0 9 0 9
Kosovo 3 1 1 1 2 4 4
Slovenia 3 0 2 1 2 5 2
Sweden 3 0 1 2 2 6 1
Group C
Denmark 4 3 1 0 12 1 10
Scotland 4 3 1 0 7 2 10
Greece 4 1 0 3 7 10 3
Belarus 4 0 0 4 2 15 0
Group D
France 3 3 0 0 7 1 9
Ukraine 3 1 1 1 6 6 4
Iceland 3 1 0 2 9 7 3
Azerbaijan 3 0 1 2 1 9 1
Group E
Spain 3 3 0 0 11 0 9
Turkey 3 2 0 1 9 9 6
Georgia 3 1 0 2 5 5 3
Bulgaria 3 0 0 3 1 12 0
Group F
Portugal 3 3 0 0 9 2 9
Hungary 3 1 1 1 6 5 4
Armenia 3 1 0 2 2 8 3
Rep. of Ireland 3 0 1 2 3 5 1
Group G
Netherlands 6 5 1 0 22 3 16
Poland 6 4 1 1 10 4 13
Finland 7 3 1 3 8 13 10
Lithuania 7 0 3 4 6 11 3
Malta 6 0 2 4 1 16 2
Group H
Austria 6 5 0 1 19 3 15
Bosnia-Hercegovina 6 4 1 1 13 5 13
Romania 6 3 1 2 11 6 10
Cyprus 7 2 2 3 11 9 8
San Marino 7 0 0 7 1 32 0
Group I
Norway 6 6 0 0 29 3 18
Italy 5 4 0 1 15 8 12
Israel 6 3 0 3 15 16 9
Estonia 6 1 0 5 6 16 3
Moldova 5 0 0 5 3 25 0
Group J
North Macedonia 6 3 3 0 11 2 12
Belgium 5 3 2 0 17 4 11
Wales 5 3 1 1 11 6 10
Kazakhstan 6 2 0 4 7 11 6
Liechtenstein 6 0 0 6 0 23 0
Group K
England 5 5 0 0 13 0 15
Albania 6 3 2 1 6 3 11
Serbia 5 2 1 2 4 6 7
Latvia 6 1 2 3 4 8 5
Andorra 6 0 1 5 2 12 1
Group L
Croatia 6 5 1 0 20 1 16
Czech Republic 7 4 1 2 12 8 13
Faroe Islands 7 4 0 3 10 6 12
Montenegro 6 2 0 4 4 13 6
Gibraltar 6 0 0 6 2 20 0
Note: 12 group winners qualify for 2026 World Cup in United States, Canada and Mexico. Second-placed teams and four remaining teams with highest Nations League rankings qualify for a two-round playoff
