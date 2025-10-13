European 2026 World Cup qualifying tables after Sunday's matches : Football: European 2026 World Cup qualifying tables

Group A

Germany 3 2 0 1 7 3 6

Northern Ireland 3 2 0 1 6 4 6

Slovakia 3 2 0 1 3 2 6

Luxembourg 3 0 0 3 1 8 0

Group B

Switzerland 3 3 0 0 9 0 9

Kosovo 3 1 1 1 2 4 4

Slovenia 3 0 2 1 2 5 2

Sweden 3 0 1 2 2 6 1

Group C

Denmark 4 3 1 0 12 1 10

Scotland 4 3 1 0 7 2 10

Greece 4 1 0 3 7 10 3

Belarus 4 0 0 4 2 15 0

Group D

France 3 3 0 0 7 1 9

Ukraine 3 1 1 1 6 6 4

Iceland 3 1 0 2 9 7 3

Azerbaijan 3 0 1 2 1 9 1

Group E

Spain 3 3 0 0 11 0 9

Turkey 3 2 0 1 9 9 6

Georgia 3 1 0 2 5 5 3

Bulgaria 3 0 0 3 1 12 0

Group F

Portugal 3 3 0 0 9 2 9

Hungary 3 1 1 1 6 5 4

Armenia 3 1 0 2 2 8 3

Rep. of Ireland 3 0 1 2 3 5 1

Group G

Netherlands 6 5 1 0 22 3 16

Poland 6 4 1 1 10 4 13

Finland 7 3 1 3 8 13 10

Lithuania 7 0 3 4 6 11 3

Malta 6 0 2 4 1 16 2

Group H

Austria 6 5 0 1 19 3 15

Bosnia-Hercegovina 6 4 1 1 13 5 13

Romania 6 3 1 2 11 6 10

Cyprus 7 2 2 3 11 9 8

San Marino 7 0 0 7 1 32 0

Group I

Norway 6 6 0 0 29 3 18

Italy 5 4 0 1 15 8 12

Israel 6 3 0 3 15 16 9

Estonia 6 1 0 5 6 16 3

Moldova 5 0 0 5 3 25 0

Group J

North Macedonia 6 3 3 0 11 2 12

Belgium 5 3 2 0 17 4 11

Wales 5 3 1 1 11 6 10

Kazakhstan 6 2 0 4 7 11 6

Liechtenstein 6 0 0 6 0 23 0

Group K

England 5 5 0 0 13 0 15

Albania 6 3 2 1 6 3 11

Serbia 5 2 1 2 4 6 7

Latvia 6 1 2 3 4 8 5

Andorra 6 0 1 5 2 12 1

Group L

Croatia 6 5 1 0 20 1 16

Czech Republic 7 4 1 2 12 8 13

Faroe Islands 7 4 0 3 10 6 12

Montenegro 6 2 0 4 4 13 6

Gibraltar 6 0 0 6 2 20 0

Note: 12 group winners qualify for 2026 World Cup in United States, Canada and Mexico. Second-placed teams and four remaining teams with highest Nations League rankings qualify for a two-round playoff

