From Delhi slums to rugby turf, Hussain scripts a tale of grit

Javed Hussain emerged as one of the best Indian players from the recently concluded Rugby Premier League (RPL). Playing as a centre in the backs, the 22-year-old would smoothly glide through the opposition defence regularly which helped his team, Hyderabad Heroes, finish on top of the points table after the league stage ended. Hyderabad Heroes’ Javed Hussain in action at the Rugby Premier League. (Adimazes Pvt Ltd)

However, his life and journey into rugby have been anything but smooth. Born in the slums of New Delhi, Hussain had a rough childhood. His father, a mason, struggled to make ends meet with a wife and six children — four boys and two girls.

Hussain was 15 when The Earth Foundation, a Swiss non-governmental organisation (NGO), visited the slum behind the posh Vasant Kunj to educate children from poor backgrounds and also make them play at least one sport. While crossing the park near his house, Hussain noticed some of his friends from the slum run after an odd-looking ball. Curious, he enquired about the sport. That’s how he got to know about rugby.

His friends and coaches of rugby club Delhi Hurricanes — who had partnered with Earth Foundation — invited him to play. “I thought ‘why not?’ It looked fun and I didn’t even have to pay anything,” Hussain told HT. “I ran from here to there, laughed, joked and thoroughly enjoyed.”

But the biggest highlight for Hussain was that he, along with all other slum kids who played rugby, was that everyone got a packet of Tiger biscuit worth ₹5. “I didn’t know much about the sport or where all it is played or that it is so big worldwide or that you can make a career in it. That Tiger biscuit was a big motivation. I thought that not only am I getting to play but also getting a packet of biscuits for free. That packet of biscuits was my biggest reason of starting to play rugby in 2017,” said Hussain.

While Hussain targeted the biscuits, the coaches of his club noticed his skills in the sport which kept on improving with time. He started representing his club, taking part in local competitions for the next couple of years. But just when he thought he was getting better and could take this forward, Covid hit.

“When lockdown came, everything closed down. I had no choice but to leave rugby. There were more pressing issues at home — how to get our bread and butter on a daily basis,” said Javed.

To make ends meet, he started delivering milk to households every morning, starting 4 am, to earn a monthly salary of ₹1,500. It was because of his association with the NGO and the Delhi Hurricanes that the organisations also supplied him with monthly ration during lockdown, with rugby once again coming in handy for the youngster and his family.

After surviving one-and-a-half years on ₹1500-a-month, he got back to rugby after lockdown lifted. He is also grateful to his coaches, parents and elder siblings who supported him.

“My parents told me as long as you can play, go ahead if that’s what I like. Because every person will work for the rest of their life. There’s only a certain period till when I can play sport. I also thought that I am young and should play. What if I don’t get to play in the future?” said Hussain.

Hussain restarted playing rugby for his club and then started representing South East Delhi at the district level. Within a few months, he was also representing Delhi at the national level.

“For the first time in 2022 I travelled outside Delhi when I went to play the nationals in Bhubaneswar. It was an amazing experience,” said Hussain.

National scouts were also present in Odisha who noticed his style of play, his tries, conversions, tackles and offloads and decided to select him for the national side to play his first tournament abroad. However, since Hussain didn’t even know of a passport let alone have one, he missed the bus.

But he didn’t give up. In the next nationals he again made a mark in Patna. This time, he had a passport to get selected for the Indian team for the first time in 2024.

“I went to Qatar to play against the hosts. There were a lot of Asian countries taking part. This was the Asian Trophy. I have been playing for the Indian team ever since and have never been dropped,” said Hussain.

Earlier this year, Hussain was selected for the Hyderabad Heroes with a pay cheque of ₹90,000 to play in the RPL. He also earns between ₹20,000- ₹30,000 representing India from his stipend and daily allowances. He is pursuing his graduation in physical education from Chandigarh University.

“Thanks to rugby I can take care of my expenses. My brothers have also started earning. They drive autos and two-wheelers as taxis. Things are better. My father doesn’t have to work now. He is old too,” said Hussain.

“Now I just want to play well and win a medal for India. That will also help me get a government job.”