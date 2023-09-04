From Miami to Italian Grand Prix, a look at Max Verstappen’s 10 consecutive Formula One wins

Red Bull racer Max Verstappen created history at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday. Verstappen claimed a convincing victory at Monza and became the first Formula One racer to claim 10 back-to-back wins in a single season. Verstappen broke Sebastian Vettel’s record of nine consecutive victories to achieve this incredible feat. Red Bull’s comprehensive win at Italian Grand Prix also marked Verstappen’s 12th victory of the year. First placed Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen celebrates with his trophy on the podium after the Italian Formula One Grand Prix race at Autodromo Nazionale Monza circuit.(AFP)

"I never would have believed that was possible but we had to work for it today and that made it definitely a lot more fun. We had good pace, I think we were good on the tyres but [Ferrari] had a lot of top speed, it was so hard to get close and get a move on into Turn One so I had to force him into a mistake,” Verstappen said.

A look at his 10 consecutive wins:

1) Verstappen’s record-breaking streak of 10 back-to-back wins started at the Miami Grand Prix in May. Having started from ninth on the grid, the Dutch driver’s inspiring form helped him to conquer the Miami Grand Prix.

2) He made no mistake at the Monaco Grand Prix as he once again secured a first-placed finish. Win at Monaco Grand Prix had helped the Red Bull racer back then to extend championship lead to 39 points over second-placed Sergio Perez.

3) Verstappen led from start to finish as the champion at the Spanish Grand Prix in June. Having topped three practice sessions and Qualifying, Verstappen put up a dominant show to win the Spanish Grand Prix. Verstappen finished the race 25 seconds clear of second-placed Lewis Hamilton.

4) Verstappen extended his unbeaten streak by producing a clinical performance at the Canadian Grand Prix. Win in Canada also marked Red Bull's 100th Grand Prix victory.

5) The two-time world champion claimed his fifth win of the season at the Austrian Grand Prix. Racers at the Austrian Grand Prix were in a precarious situation as almost 20 cars were punished for failing to stay on the track. But nothing could prevent Verstappen as he was untroubled throughout the race.

6) Verstappen’s sixth win of the season occurred at the British Grand Prix. This was also Verstappen’s first-ever British Grand Prix triumph. His dominant win at Silverstone guided Red Bull to a record-equalling 11th consecutive victory.

7) The next race of the Formula One 2023 race took place in Hungary and the outcome was no different. Verstappen guided Red Bull to their 12th consecutive win by claiming the top spot at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

8) This year’s Belgian Grand Prix witnessed one of Max Verstappen’s greatest performances. After being handed a five-place grid penalty, the Dutchman came from 14th position on the starting grid to conquer the Belgian Grand Prix. The remarkable win at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps was Verstappen’s eighth consecutive win of the season.

9) Verstappen’s ninth victory was at his home Grand Prix. Starting from a pole position, Verstappen produced an emphatic show to earn the top spot at Zandvoort.

10) Verstappen surpassed Sebastian Vettel’s record of nine consecutive race wins at the Italian Grand Prix last weekend. Verstappen currently enjoys a lead of 145 points over his teammate Sergio Perez on the drivers’ championships standings.

