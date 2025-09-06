Search
Sat, Sept 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Garcia's two-run homer and Wacha's strong outing lift Royals over Twins 2-1

AP |
Published on: Sept 06, 2025 08:03 am IST

Garcia's two-run homer and Wacha's strong outing lift Royals over Twins 2-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Maikel Garcia hit a two-run homer and Michael Wacha pitched 5 2/3 strong innings as the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 2-1 on Friday night.

Garcia's two-run homer and Wacha's strong outing lift Royals over Twins 2-1
Garcia's two-run homer and Wacha's strong outing lift Royals over Twins 2-1

Garcia hit Pablo López’s first pitch high above the left-field bullpen after Vinnie Pasquantino singled with two out in the third inning for a 2-0 lead. Pasquantino and Garcia each had a pair of hits.

Brooks Lee and Jhonny Pereda hit consecutive doubles in the fifth inning for the Twins' run. Pereda made his Twins debut behind the plate.

The Twins have lost five straight and have baseball’s worst record since the July 31 trade deadline at 11-22.

Wacha allowed a run on four hits and two walks, striking out five. He has allowed fewer than three runs in nine of his 10 career starts against the Twins.

Carlos Estévez earned his major league-best 38th save with help from a sliding catch by center fielder Kyle Isbel.

Bobby Witt Jr. left the game after six innings due to low back spasms.

López returned from injury for his first start in three months, allowing two runs on six hits in six innings, striking out four. López was placed on the 15-day Injured List on June 4 with a right shoulder strain.

Initially called out on a force at second, Garcia was ruled safe when the Royals challenged that shortstop Lee had dropped the ball before touching second.

Through the first seven games of their current homestand, the Royals are 2 for 26 with runners in scoring position while scoring 10 of 14 runs via home runs.

Twins RHP Joe Ryan opposes Royals RHP Stephen Kolek on Saturday.

MLB: /MLB

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Garcia's two-run homer and Wacha's strong outing lift Royals over Twins 2-1
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On