Garry Kasparov drops cryptic reaction for chess fans after defeating Viswanathan Anand: ‘Dishonesty can be profitable…’

Garry Kasparov once again reminded chess fans why he is considered by many to be the greatest of all time, as he clinched a convincing victory against Viswanathan Anand at St Louis. It came 30 years after beating the Indian GM in the 1995 World Chess C'ship in New York, and this time Kasparov bagged a 13-11 win in 12 rapid and blitz games over three days in the freestyle format. Viswanathan Anand greets Garry Kasparov.(X/Lennart Ootes)

It was a straightforward affair for Kasparov, and Anand won the remaining two blitz games after the Russian's victory was confirmed.

Garry Kasparov drops cryptic message

After his win, Kasparov took to X and retweeted a post from ChessBase India, where he was spotted with his friends after beating Anand. 2025 has seen a surge in investment in chess, especially with the introduction of the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam. Freestyle Chess also had a massive war with FIDE, which created controversy.

In his own cryptic way, Kasparov wrote on the platform, "If you don’t respect the truth of the game of chess, don’t expect it to reward you for long. I wish "life imitates chess" in this way, but unfortunately we see every day that dishonesty can be profitable in other pursuits!"

Kasparov faced Anand in an exhibition chess event called Clutch Chess. Going into the final day, Kasparov led by five points, but with three points for a win, and Anand needed to take the lead by winning two games. It began with a draw as both players shared 1.5 points each. The available points shrunk but Anand still needed to win two games to take the lead. But a single win would see Kasparov seal victory, and the Russian did so easily.