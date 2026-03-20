German entrepreneur offers to host Candidates

Bengaluru: Days after Koneru Humpy told Hindustan Times she might withdraw from the Candidates tournament in Cyprus over safety concerns due to the ongoing war in the Middle East, German entrepreneur Wadim Rosenstein has made an offer to the world chess governing body, Fide, to host the elite event in Germany.

The Candidates tournament is scheduled to take place in the Mediterranean island of Cyprus between March 28-April 16.

“I’m closely following the current situation in Cyprus and understand that it is becoming increasingly critical. With Koneru Humpy reportedly considering her participation in the Candidates tour, it becomes even more important to ensure that all players can compete in a safe and stable environment,” Rosenstein wrote on X.

“In this regard, Fide has been informed of our readiness to support and provide an immediate solution if required…Should it be necessary, we stand ready to act immediately. We can organise the Candidates tournament in Germany, ensuring maximum safety and reliability for all participants and officials. All organisational and logistical expenses would be fully covered by WR Chess.”

Rosenstein – a chess enthusiast, amateur player and founder and CEO of WR Group runs the WR Masters Chess tournament in his hometown, Dusseldorf. In 2023, together with Fide, he launched a new tournament, the World Rapid Team Championships, played in the rapid time control and open to clubs around the world – bringing together top Grandmasters and amateur players. The inaugural edition was won by his team, WR Chess. From the second edition onwards, the tournament expanded to include a blitz event as well, and was rechristened the World Rapid and Blitz Team Championships. According to WR Chess, world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen is expected to return to the tournament this year as part of their team.

The Candidates tournament is barely a week away, it’ll be interesting to see how Fide handles the evolving situation.