Glad to end Vijender's unbeaten record: Lopsan

Russian boxer Artysh Lopsan, who ended star pugilist Vijender Singh's unbeaten run in the professional circuit, said he was glad to become the first person to stop the Indian's juggernaut.

In a major anti-climax, the 26-year-old six feet four inches tall pugilist out-slugged Vijender in the 'Battle on Ship' here on Friday evening and the bout was decided in the fifth round itself, ending in a knockout.

"My strategy worked against Vijender, he is a good fighter. I want to thank everyone who arranged this bout, it was a wonderful experience. I'm glad to become the first one to break the unbeaten record of Vijender Singh," Lopsan said after the fight.

Though dejected, Vijender put up a brace face, saying he would come back stronger.

"It was a good fight. He is a young and strong fighter," said Vijender, a 2008 Beijing Olympics bronze medallist.

"But I will surely come back stronger and beat him in Moscow," the boxer from Bhiwani said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON