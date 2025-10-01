Jakarta, An 11-player Indian contingent, led by seasoned golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar, will compete in the inaugural Jakarta International Championship at the Damai Indah Golf's PIK Course here from Thursday. Golfer Bhullar to spearhead Indian challenge in Jakarta International C'ship

The tournament, scheduled to conclude on Sunday, is part of the International Series, a set of events on the Asian Tour calendar that form a pathway to the LIV Golf League.

Bhullar is a five-time winner on Indonesian soil and was a member of the Indian Olympic team to Paris last year.

He will be joined by stalwarts Khalin Joshi, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Rahil Gangjee, Karandeep Kochhar, Viraj Madappa, S Chikkarangappa, SSP Chawrasia, Shiv Kapur, Rashid Khan, and Yuvraj Sandhu.

The 36-year-old Bhullar's most recent triumph on the International Series came at the BNI Indonesian Masters in November 2023, where he claimed his fifth title in the country and the 11th Asian Tour victory of his career – the most by an Indian golfer.

That win added to his brilliant record in Indonesia, which includes three Indonesia Open titles, and a win at the Indonesia President Invitational.

Bhullar has been consistent this season on the International Series, making the cut in all four events , highlighted by a T14 finish at the International Series Morocco.

Karandeep Kochhar would be the other Indian to watch. He finished runner-up to Bhullar at the Indonesian Masters in 2023.

"It is always a treat to be back in Indonesia. We played this course last year for the Mandiri Indonesian Open, and it was a great event. The golf course is in excellent shape again, and the weather has been kind to us so far - it can get really hot here, but this week it feels manageable," said Kochhar.

The event also has international names like Anthony Kim, LIV Golf wild card and three-time PGA Tour winner.

