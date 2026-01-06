Golf’s father-son duo ready to carve fresh legacy

Chandigarh: For more than two decades, Chandigarh’s Sector 8 residence of India’s legendary athlete Milkha Singh was a familiar address for journalists, a place where sport was discussed with passion, perspective and honesty. While the sprawling garden of the house now misses the warmth and presence of the late Milkha Singh and his wife Nirmal Kaur, the home once again hums with sporting promise. This time, the spotlight is firmly on their grandson, Harjai Milkha Singh.

Flanked by his father, veteran Indian golfer Jeev Milkha Singh, the recently crowned India No.1 junior golfer (U-18) carries himself with quiet confidence. At just 15, Harjai is steadily carving his own path, aware of the towering legacy he represents but equally determined to create an identity of his own.

The father-son duo was recently seen competing alongside each other at the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Invitational at the Royal Colombo Golf Course in Sri Lanka—an experience that turned unforgettable when Jeev clinched the title. For Harjai, watching his father lift the trophy was special in more ways than one.

“It was amazing. We had a lot of fun that week, and I learned so much—not just from him but from other professionals as well. Watching him win was special because I had never seen him win since I was born,” said Harjai, who trains under Dronacharya Awardee Jesse Grewal and draws inspiration from world No.1 Scottie Scheffler.

Harjai’s sporting journey began with cricket and basketball before golf became his calling at the age of 12. Growing up with India’s sporting legends, it took him a few years to fully grasp the magnitude of his family’s achievements.

“It was only a few years ago that I truly understood what they had achieved and how much they inspired Indian sport,” Harjai admitted. “There is pressure sometimes of being born into such a family, but I actually like it. Pressure is good—no pressure, no fun. I enjoy it and wouldn’t want it any other way.”

That competitive edge will soon be tested on the international stage. Harjai is set to play more golf overseas in the coming months as he begins his amateur journey, starting with the Samarvir Sahi Tournament in Chandigarh, followed by the R&A Junior Boys Championship in England and the US Junior Boys Championship. His immediate goal is clear: To become India’s No.1 amateur golfer.

For Jeev, the Colombo victory was layered with emotion. “Winning in Colombo was very special. My parents met there for the first time, and I played there for the first time too. After so many years, who knew this was going to happen again—with my son beside me,” said Jeev, who shot a remarkable 15-under 198 (64-69-65) to beat a strong field featuring Gaganjeet Bhullar and SSP Chawrasia and claim the ₹1.5 crore IGPL title.

At 54, the Padma Shri awardee continues to draw motivation from the next generation. “Youngsters today are at another level. I take inspiration from them. Sometimes I follow Harjai’s routine—if he goes to the gym, I go with him; if he practises, I join him. They push me. Age is just a number if you want to play sport,” said Jeev, who has been competing on the Legends Tour (Senior European Tour) since 2022 and finished runner-up at the MCD Mauritius Legends last month.

Harjai, meanwhile, enjoyed a stellar 2025 season, winning four titles and finishing mostly inside the top 10. He credits much of his growth to his father’s guidance. “I’ve learned a lot from him since I was very young. Travelling with him gave me exposure that many others don’t get. Whenever I have a swing fault, I go to him and ask for advice,” said Harjai, who places great emphasis on shot shape and trajectory. “Once I decide, I hit the shot quickly so there are no second thoughts.”

With the Olympics firmly in his dreams, Harjai Milkha Singh appears ready to walk the fairways with confidence—carrying a storied legacy behind him, but firmly focused on the road ahead.