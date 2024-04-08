Gukesh holds Caruana; Vidit, Humpy lose in Round 4 of Candidates

India’s D Gukesh held top seed and favourite Fabiano Caruana to a draw in Round 4 of the Candidates in Toronto, Canada. While fellow Indian Praggnananandhaa too managed to play out a draw against world No. 3 Hikaru Nakamura. For both the Americans there were revenge storylines at play – Gukesh had defeated Caruana at the 2022 Olympiad and Praggnananandhaa had knocked Nakamura out of last year’s World Cup. It must be said that Nakamura – considered a pre-tournament favourite is yet to find a win in the tournament. He’s had three draws and a loss so far and currently finds himself at the bottom of the standings. D Gukesh is unbeaten so far in the tournament.(FIDE)

Among the Indian players – 17-year-old Gukesh is the only one who is unbeaten so far in the tournament. Gukesh is the second youngest to play the Candidates after Bobby Fischer.

“It's a long tournament and with the experience of having played a couple of Candidates generally, you just stay in contention and you’ll get your chances towards the end. So, it didn’t feel like the moment to go crazy,” Nakamura said.

Praggnananandhaa played solidly against Nakamura, thwarting any opportunities the American could have gained from the Ruy Lopez Opening. After their draw, the American remarked that “the future is looking very bright” for the 18-year-old.

Two-time Candidates winner, Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi raced to a sole lead in the standings after his win over India’s Vidit Gujarathi with White. It is Vidit’s second loss in a row in the tournament. Nepomniachtchi appears to thrive at Candidates tournaments and is seen as perhaps the most well-prepared player. In the Berlin Defense Ending, he managed to pose Vidit a lot of questions and though the Indian fought some of them valiantly, was left to face a losing battle against the clock.

The Russian is accompanied by German Jan Gustafsson as his trainer in Toronto. Nepomniachtchi revealed that it’s the second tournament they’re working together after St Louis. Gustafsson was previously part of world No 1 Magnus Carlsen’s World Championship teams in 2016, 2018 and even 2021, in the Norwegian’s match against Nepomniachtchi.

The lowest seed in the women’s section and the sole International Master in the competition, Nurgyul Salimova managed to take down the most experienced name in the field – India’s Koneru Humpy. All the other games in the women’s section ended in draws. On a day the big women’s names seemed to miss opportunities, underdog Salimova drummed up form reminiscent of her dream run at last year’s World Cup.

Round 4 results

Open

Hikaru Nakamura drew Praggnanandhaa R

Ian Nepomniachtchi beatVidit Santosh Gujrathi

Fabiano Caruana drew Gukesh D

Nijat Abasov drew Alireza Firouzja

Women

Kateryna Lagno drew Tan Zhongyi

Nurgyul Salimova beat Humpy Koneru

Aleksandra Goryachkina drew Vaishali Rameshbabu

Anna Muzychuk drew Lei Tingjie

April 8: Rest day

Round 5 pairings

Open

Alireza Firouzja - Hikaru Nakamura

Gukesh D - Nijat Abasov

Vidit Santosh Gujrathi - Fabiano Caruana

Praggnanandhaa R - Ian Nepomniachtchi

Women

Lei Tingjie - Kateryna Lagno

Vaishali Rameshbabu - Anna Muzychuk

Humpy Koneru - Aleksandra Goryachkina

Tan Zhongyi - Nurgyul Salimova

April 9 EST (April 10, midnight IST)