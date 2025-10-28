Gukesh leaves Hikaru, who threw his king, clueless and takes revenge with no reaction after beating him

World Chess Champion D. Gukesh let his moves do the talking as he defeated American Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura by leaving him clueless with his last few moves in their highly anticipated rapid mini-match at the Clutch Chess Champions Showdown 2025. The Indian teenager produced a composed performance against the formidable Hikaru that stood in striking contrast to their fiery encounter earlier this year. Gukesh leaves Hikaru Nakamura clueless

Gukesh’s win in Round 2, Game 1, with the Black pieces, was marked by patient calculation and precise endgame play — a display of control that left little room for theatrics. As Nakamura extended his hand in resignation, the 19-year-old Indian quietly reset the pieces on the board and left the table with a calm expression, offering no celebration or reaction.

The gesture — or lack of one — carried weight far beyond the board. Only weeks earlier, Nakamura had drawn widespread criticism after theatrically tossing Gukesh’s king into the audience following a win at the Checkmate: USA vs India exhibition event, an incident that sparked intense debate across the chess world.

This rematch, therefore, carried undertones of rivalry and redemption. Yet Gukesh chose the path of restraint. His unflappable demeanour after defeating the same opponent who had once provoked controversy stood out as a quiet but powerful statement on sportsmanship.

Observers in Saint Louis noted that Gukesh’s victory came not through aggression but through clarity and composure — a hallmark of his maturing style since claiming the World Championship title earlier this year.

While Nakamura later congratulated his opponent and appeared in good spirits after the match, the chess world noted the two stars' contrasting temperaments.

For Gukesh, the win was more than just another match point — it was a measured response delivered not through words or gestures, but through discipline on the board.