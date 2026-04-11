Tyrrell Hatton made a career-high seven birdies and reached every green in regulation to fire a six-under-par 66 and leap into contention after the second round of the Masters. Hatton jumps into Masters hunt with stunning 66

The 34-year-old Englishman closed with a three-putt bogey, his lone bogey, to stand on four-under 140 after 36 holes.

"It was certainly one of the better rounds I've had in a major," Hatton said. "It was nice to have a good day, but that means nothing when you step on the first tee tomorrow and we still have 36 holes to go."

With firm and fast conditions at Augusta National testing the patience of the world's top players, Hatton became only the third player in 30 years to hit all 18 greens in regulation in one round, the first since Kevin Na in round one of 2020.

"It felt like a bit of a surprise I actually got it to seven-under around this golf course with how I've previously struggled," said Hatton.

"I was enjoying it. It was nice to be at that score and not hacking it round and over par like I generally do around here."

After only one top-10 finish in nine prior starts, the fiery Hatton seemed an unlikely model for success given the need for patience at Augusta.

"I haven't heard me and being patient in the same sentence in a while," Hatton said.

"I definitely don't stay calmer or more patient this week. If anything, I'm probably more on edge. I just take each shot as it comes and see what we end up with."

Hatton has found his prior Masters starts have taught him a lot.

"Clearly I haven't learned enough with a three-putt at the last," he said, before noting, "A lot of the tee shots I feel more comfortable on. My iron game is a lot better. Was nice to see some putts going in."

Hatton made birdie putts from seven feet at the par-five second, 10 feet at the third, eight feet at the seventh, nine feet at the ninth, eight feet at the 12th, two feet at the par-five 15th and six feet at the par-three 16th.

"There was a lot of pretty good golf out there today. Making seven birdies is not an easy thing to do," Hatton said. "I'm happy with how well I played. Hopefully I can play well over the weekend."

Hatton is expecting Augusta National to play even tougher over the weekend.

"Greens are just going to get firmer and faster, which is quite a scary prospect, because I feel like the 15th green can't really get much firmer than what it is," Hatton said.

"So it's going to be tough. I'll just try and do the best I can and see if I get a bit of luck for a change."

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