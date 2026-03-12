Human trafficking suspicion emerges as fake Indian wrestlers seek Hungary visas using forged WFI letter

A suspected human trafficking attempt has come to light after individuals posing as Indian wrestlers sought visas from the Hungarian Embassy in New Delhi for a purported competition in Budapest, prompting the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to clarify that the documents submitted by them were fake.

The embassy sought verification from WFI on Thursday after receiving visa applications supported by a recommendation letter allegedly issued by the national federation on March 4 for participation in an "international wrestling training and competition programme" scheduled in Budapest from March 15 to 22.

The WFI swiftly responded and said that the letter was forged and had not been issued by the federation.

"This has reference to your e-mail dated March 12 seeking clarification regarding the authenticity of the document... the attached letter is fake and has not been issued by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI)," WFI president Sanjay Kumar Singh said in a reply to the embassy.

The federation also pointed out discrepancies in the document, including the use of the name of a former office-bearer in an incorrect capacity.

"It is also clarified that Mr V.N. Prasood is no longer holding the position of Secretary General of WFI and is currently serving as Vice President, WFI. The matter has been verified with Mr Prasood, who has categorically denied issuing any such letter," Singh said.

According to the forged letter submitted to the embassy, 11 wrestlers and a manager were recommended for visas to travel to Budapest, citing a training and competition programme at a local venue.

The document also carried a reference number and purportedly requested the embassy to grant visas to the athletes.

Officials in the federation said the letterhead used in the document carried incorrect details, including an outdated address and there were other inconsistencies too.

In its reply, the federation urged the embassy not to process any visa applications based on the forged document and called for action against those involved.

"In view of the above, it is requested that no visa process may be initiated on the basis of the said letter, and appropriate legal action may be taken against the individuals involved," the WFI said.

The federation also clarified that official Indian entries for international competitions are routed only through the national body and that the next major event involving Indian wrestlers in Budapest -- the Ranking Series 'Polyak Imre, Varga Nanos & Kozma Istvan Memorial' tournament -- is scheduled in July.

"The incident could potentially be linked to a human trafficking attempt, with individuals allegedly trying to travel abroad by posing as sportspersons using forged federation documents. Authorities are expected to examine the matter further," WFI President Sanjay Singh told PTI.

"We had first received a call from the embassy. We asked for documents via e-mail. Upon checking we found that it's all fake. We responded to the embassy immediately. There should be an enquiry into it."