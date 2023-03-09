Home / Sports / Others / Hunter's heroics lift Atlanta Hawks over Washington Wizards despite Porzingis' career-high 43 points

Hunter's heroics lift Atlanta Hawks over Washington Wizards despite Porzingis' career-high 43 points

others
Published on Mar 09, 2023 09:46 AM IST

De'Andre Hunter's three-point play with 1:07 remaining put Atlanta ahead to stay, and the Hawks held off the Washington Wizards 122-120 on Wednesday night despite a career-high 43 points by Kristaps Porzingis

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) dunks the ball against the Washington Wizards in the second quarter at Capital One Arena..(USA TODAY Sports)
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) dunks the ball against the Washington Wizards in the second quarter at Capital One Arena..(USA TODAY Sports)
Edited by Paurush Omar

The Atlanta Hawks narrowly defeated the Washington Wizards 122-120 on Wednesday night in a hard-fought contest that went down to the wire. The Hawks secured the victory thanks to a clutch three-point play by De'Andre Hunter with just over a minute left on the clock, which gave them the lead for good.

Despite a career-high 43 points from Kristaps Porzingis, the Wizards were unable to overcome the resilient Hawks. Porzingis made all five of his shot attempts in the fourth quarter, including four 3-pointers, but his efforts were not enough to secure a win for the Wizards. Bradley Beal added 24 points for Washington, but struggled in the final quarter, shooting only 1 of 6.

Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (6) holds the ball as Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) defends in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena.(USA TODAY Sports)
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (6) holds the ball as Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) defends in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena.(USA TODAY Sports)

Trae Young led the way for Atlanta, contributing 28 points and 10 assists, while Dejounte Murray and Hunter added 17 and 15 points respectively. The Hawks had seven players score in double figures, showcasing their depth and team-oriented approach.

After trailing by as many as 15 points, the Hawks mounted a comeback in the third and fourth quarters, going on a 14-0 run to take the lead. Washington responded with an 11-point run of their own, setting the stage for a thrilling finish.

Atlanta's victory keeps them in sole possession of the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Wizards missed an opportunity to draw level with them in the standings. The two teams will face off again on Friday night in the second game of their two-game set in Washington.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nba
nba
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out