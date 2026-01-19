IGU says only body authorised to pick Asian Games squad

New Delhi: The Indian Golf Union (IGU) president Brijinder Singh said on Monday that it is the only national body for the sport “authorised to send entries for the Asian Games and other multi-discipline events.”

While IGU is recognised by the union sports ministry and International Golf Federation (IGF), another set of office-bearers led by Harish Kumar Shetty was recognised by the Indian Olympic Association as two separate elections were held in December 2024, causing turmoil in the fraternity.

The selection of the team for the 2026 Nagoya Asian Games and other events has come into focus with both factions claiming to be the legitimate body.

The IGU, in a statement said that it was the only body authorised to select team. “…any other set of individuals indulging in selection of teams is invalid and all such actions will attract legal proceedings,” it said.

It said that “relevant court orders have clearly affirmed the legitimacy of the official IGU and its governing body.” The Asian Games selection will be done as per world rankings, it added.

Slamming IOA for backing an “illegal set of individuals,” IGU said the apex sports body’s actions appear “malafide” in intent and designed to create “institutional confusion, and undermine the orderly governance of golf in India.”

“Such conduct has directly contributed to unnecessary factionalism and instability within the sport,” it added.