IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / In race against time to qualify for the Olympics
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran of India. File(Getty Images)
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran of India. File(Getty Images)
others

In race against time to qualify for the Olympics

This fresh wave of uncertainty has meant even more anxiety for the already-stressed athletes.
READ FULL STORY
By Avishek Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:05 AM IST

In a couple of days G Sathiyan, along with the Indian table tennis team, will be on board a flight to Doha for the much-awaited Olympic qualifiers. Both World and Asian qualifiers are scheduled one after the other, from March 14, with the players confined to a bio-bubble for six-weeks, including for two Pro tour events preceding the qualifiers.

Sathiyan will not rest easy till he has played the qualifiers—not just because the tournament will be his last chance to book a place for Tokyo, but also because of a fear that the event itself may be cancelled.

In the last week, there’s been a spate of cancellations and postponements of Olympic qualification events across various disciplines. Indian boxers, for example, will not have another opportunity to qualify for Tokyo with the world qualifiers in Paris now cancelled. The international badminton qualification window, scheduled to reopen with the Swiss Open in March, has been hit yet again with organising nations calling for postponement of tournaments due to rising Covid-19 cases.

The situation bears an ominous resemblance to roughly this time last year, when qualification events for the yet-to-be postponed Tokyo Olympics were cancelled one after the other, before the Olympics itself was pushed back by a year.

This fresh wave of uncertainty has meant even more anxiety for the already-stressed athletes.

“We are living in uncertainty for more than a year,” said world no 37 Sathiyan. “We don’t know what will happen after this event, or whether we will get any more tournaments before the Olympics. It’s very tough as an athlete to take all these things into account and keep preparing.”

Doha was also supposed to host the Apparatus World Cup, an Olympic qualifying event for gymnasts from March 10—that has now been postponed indefinitely.

“Fortunately, the TT qualification event is still on. There has been a rise of cases leading to cancellation of some events in Doha, but the international federation has confirmed that they are going ahead,” Sathiyan said.

With the Tokyo Games less than six months away, nearly 40 per cent of the athlete quota places (across disciplines) for the event are yet to be earned. Of this, 25 per cent will be decided during the qualification period which runs till June 29. The rest of the athletes are selected through rankings.

However, the way things are going, international sporting federations may have no option but to allocate more slots through the ranking route.

Indian boxers encountered that unwelcome news on Feb 17, when the Boxing Task Force decided to cancel the world qualifying event in Paris in June and allocate 53 quota places through world rankings. Nine Indian boxers made the cut for Tokyo through the Asian qualification in March. The remaining four (men - 51 Kg, 81 Kg and 91 Kg and women’s 57 kg) are unlikely to be filled as none of the Indian boxers are high enough in the rankings.

“It is a big blow for the boxers who have been preparing for the qualifier,” said Santiago Nieva, Indian boxing team’s high performance director.

India's hopes were high in 57kg men and women categories. The likes of Commonwealth Games gold medalist Gaurav Solanki, Asian Championships silver medallist Kavinder Bisht and world silver medallist Sonia Chahal were in great form.

“The whole purpose of starting the camp early in August was to prepare the boxers in these categories. We went to Italy and France because we wanted to qualify for all the berths.”

India’s top badminton players are a worried lot too with the international calendar in complete disarray.

The Badminton World Federation plans to reopen the qualification window with the Swiss Open from March 2.

While that is still on track, the next series of events—German Open (March 9-14) and Malaysia Masters (April 6-11) have been postponed. Malaysia Open and Singapore Open dates have been delayed. Fresh dates are yet to be announced for Indonesia Masters and Indonesia Open too. The India Open was slated to be the last qualification event in the calendar from May 11-16, but now the window has been extended till June 15.

“It does affect our mental preparation. The best way to counter is to just tell ourselves that times are difficult and see the positive that there are some tournaments happening, while in many sports things are yet to start,” said doubles specialist Chirag Shetty.

Shetty and his doubles partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy had to change their schedule a number of times in the last few weeks.

“First the German Open got cancelled so now we have decided to play All England. Earlier we were not sure about All England because it was not a qualification event. So, we were going for Swiss, German and Malaysian Open. It is really not in our hands with the uncertain times,” said Chirag.

Chirag and Satwik are ranked world No. 10 and look set to achieve the qualification. Besides, PV Sindhu and Sai Praneeth are on good ground as far as singles are concerned. But Kidambi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal in singles, and the mixed doubles combination of Satwik and Ashwini Ponappa, who performed very well in Thailand Open in January, raising expectations for Tokyo, are sitting on the periphery.

“It is very disturbing for the players and nothing is clear as far as qualification is concerned. From players to organisers, all are helpless,” said national selector and former international Vimal Kumar. “But many players are on the same boat. The situation keeps changing every day.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
tennis

2 test positive for COVID-19 in Australian Open qualifying

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:00 AM IST
Tennis Australia confirmed in a statement there’d been two positive tests at the tournament and both men had been transferred to a government-run medi-hotel, where strict quarantine procedures were in place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Tennys Sandgren(REUTERS)
File photo of Tennys Sandgren(REUTERS)
tennis

Sandgren allowed to board Australian Open flight despite positive test

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:34 PM IST
Sandgren said on Twitter he had tested positive in November and returned another positive test on Monday and might not be able to board the flight, one of 15 carrying players and coaching staff to the first Grand Slam of the year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Man United and Liverpool to meet in 4th round of FA Cup

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:02 AM IST
They are currently the top two in the Premier League. Between them they have won 19 FA Cups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: John Isner of the United States serves against Sebastian Korda of the United States.(AFP)
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: John Isner of the United States serves against Sebastian Korda of the United States.(AFP)
tennis

Isner says he'll skip Australian Open because of COVID-19

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Isner, a former top 10 player now ranked 25th, lost to Korda 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Korda and American Christian Harrison each won playing in his first career quarterfinal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
football

West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:00 AM IST
It earned West Ham a home match against third-tier Doncaster in the fourth round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.(Twitter)
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.(Twitter)
badminton

India shuttlers look to shake off pandemic blues

By Sandip Sikdar
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:31 PM IST
  • PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are among players who will feature in the three-leg Asia Series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sofia Kenin(AP)
File image of Sofia Kenin(AP)
tennis

Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:59 PM IST
  • Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
football

Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:50 PM IST
Neymar has been sidelined since he was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time on Dec. 13 when PSG lost at home to Lyon 1-0 in the French league.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(REUTERS)
Representational image.(REUTERS)
others

Indian women boxers sign off with 5 gold medals at Montenegro youth tourney

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:05 PM IST
Indians won an additional 2 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze on the penultimate day of the tournament. Earlier Alfiya Pathan ( 81kg) secured the country's first gold in the on-going tournament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vijender Singh celebrates beating Alexander Horvath during their Middleweight contest at the Echo Arena.(Getty Images)
Vijender Singh celebrates beating Alexander Horvath during their Middleweight contest at the Echo Arena.(Getty Images)
others

Vijender set for return to ring next month, opponent to be announced soon

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:09 PM IST
This will be Vijender's fifth fight in India, following successes in New Delhi, Mumbai and Jaipur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MC Mary Kom punches a bag during a training session at Balewadi Stadium in Pune.(REUTERS)
MC Mary Kom punches a bag during a training session at Balewadi Stadium in Pune.(REUTERS)
others

How long can you fear the virus? Mary Kom ahead of first competition in 1 year

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:58 PM IST
The 37-year-old six-time world champion mostly trained at home in 2020 and joined the national camp in Bengaluru for a fortnight last month after recovering from dengue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India’s Elavenil Valarivan(Twitter)
India’s Elavenil Valarivan(Twitter)
others

Delhi World Cup could break the Tokyo tie for Indian shooters

By Avishek Roy, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:13 AM IST
  • The two quotas in women’s rifle were earned by Apurvi Chandela and Anjum Moudgil, who were the first two Indian shooters to secure the quotas at the World Championship in Changwon in 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka to host Khelo India University Games 2021(Khelo India / Twitter)
Karnataka to host Khelo India University Games 2021(Khelo India / Twitter)
others

Karnataka to host Khelo India University Games 2021

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:40 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Games to be held in the city-based Jain University and other venues, Rijiju told a press conference here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Pankaj Advani.(PTI)
File photo of Pankaj Advani.(PTI)
others

Pankaj Advani, Aditya Mehta made vice-presidents of revived players' association

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:12 PM IST
Mumbai-based businessman Ramakrishnan was a bronze medallist at the 2019 World Master Snooker.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(REUTERS)
Representational image.(REUTERS)
others

Indians win two gold medals at Montenegro boxing tourney

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Apart from the two gold medals, the Indians added two silver and three more bronze to their tally on the penultimate day of the competition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP