Thursday, Aug 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
India at Paralympics 2024, schedule for August 29: Focus on archer Sheetal Devi and para-shuttlers

ByHT Sports Desk
Aug 29, 2024 11:39 AM IST

India will be in action on Day 1 of the ongoing Paralympics 2024, in Paris. Here is the schedule.

India's biggest-ever contingent is in Paris for the 2024 Paralympic Games, and they will be also be seeking their best-ever medal haul. On Thursday, we will see plenty of action in badminton, archery and table tennis, in the preliminary rounds.

Flagbearers Bhagyashri Mahavrao Jadhav of India and Sumit of India lead their contingent during the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics.(AP)
Flagbearers Bhagyashri Mahavrao Jadhav of India and Sumit of India lead their contingent during the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics.(AP)

The spotlight will be on young para-archer Sheetal Devi, who will be in action in the women's individual compound open ranking round, and we will also see Sarita in action in the event. Sheetal won two gold and a silver medal in the Asian Para Games in 2023.

In para-badminton, we will have Sukant Kadam, Manoj Sarkar, Suhas Yathiraj, Manasi Joshi, Tarun Dhillon, Nitesh Kumar, Thulasimathi Murugesan, Manish Ramdass and Palak Kohli in action in their respective group stage matches.

Here is the full schedule for Day 1-

Para-Badminton:

Mixed doubles group stage 12:00 pm onwards

Men’s singles group stage 12:00 pm onwards

Women’s singles group stage 12:00 pm onwards

Para Swimming:

Women's doubles 1:30 PM onwards

Men’s doubles 1:30 pm onwards

Mixed doubles 1:30 pm onwards

Para-Taekwondo:

Women’s K4447kg 1:30 pm onwards

Para Shooting:

Women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 preevent training 2:30 pm

Mixed 10m air rifle standing SH2 preevent training 4:00 pm

Men’s 10m air pistol SH1 preevent training 5:45 pm

Para Cycling:

Women’s C13 3000m individual pursuit qualifying 4:25 pm

Para Archery:

Women’s individual compound open ranking round 4:30 pm

Men’s individual recurve open ranking round 4:30 pm

Men’s individual compound open ranking round 8:30 pm

Women’s individual recurve open ranking round 8:30 pm

