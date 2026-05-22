Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    India to host 2028 Asian Wushu Championships

    Bhupender Singh Bajwa, a member of the executive committee of the continental body, said it reflects India’s impressive results in the sport in recent years

    Published on: May 22, 2026 9:29 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    New Delhi: India have been allotted the 2028 Senior Asian Wushu Championships which will be hosted in Ahmedabad. Seasoned sports administrator Bhupender Singh Bajwa, an executive body member of the Wushu Federation of Asia, said it is the first time the continental meet will be hosted in India and that it reflects the country’s impressive performances in the sport.

    Bhupender Singh Bajwa was elected president of the South Asian Wushu Federation in Singapore on Friday. (HT)
    Bhupender Singh Bajwa was elected president of the South Asian Wushu Federation in Singapore on Friday. (HT)

    Bajwa was also unanimously elected president of the South Asian Wushu Federation in Singapore on Friday.

    “Our athletes have been giving impressive performances at the world level and the South Asian members have given me a big responsibility to promote the sport in the region,” he said.

    In the Sanda World Cup in Macau this month, India finished third in the medal tally, behind powerhouse China and Macau. India won two gold medals, one silver and two bronze medals. At the world wushu championships in Brazil last year, India won three medals.

    “We are targeting five medals at the Asian Games this year. Wushu is a sport that offers 15 medals at the Asian Games, and good results will help our overall medal tally,” said Bajwa, who is also a member of the IOA executive body.

    Pitching wushu for CWG 2030

    With several sports eyeing inclusion in the 2030 Commonwealth Games to be organised in Ahmedabad, Bajwa said he has also pitched for wushu.

    “It’s a sport that has great potential in India and offers multiple medals. If it is included in the Commonwealth Games, we can really put up a strong showing and the sport will also get a huge boost in the country,” he said.

    India has pitched to host the first Commonwealth Wushu Championships in 2027 to showcase its potential.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
    Home/Sports/Others/India To Host 2028 Asian Wushu Championships
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes