Liverpool, Indian boxers will face a stern test against a top-notch field as they aspire to match or better their medal haul from the previous edition when the World Boxing Championships begins here on Thursday. Indian boxers brace for stern test at World Championships

For the first time, the Championships will be staged under the aegis of the new governing body World Boxing and will feature both men's and women's events together.

India enjoyed a successful run in 2023, with the women's team bagging four gold medals in New Delhi and the men clinching three bronze in Tashkent.

But results dipped thereafter, with underwhelming performances at the Asian Games later that year and a disappointing campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Although Indian pugilists returned with healthy hauls from the World Boxing Cups earlier this year, the scale of the Championships, featuring over 550 boxers from more than 65 nations, including as many as 17 Paris Olympic medallists, will present a far stiffer challenge.

Nikhat, Lovlina back in action

==================

Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen and Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain will mark their international return after over a year's hiatus.

Both enter the tournament with limited preparation, having competed in only one domestic event since the Paris Games.

However, the duo could be drawn to face tough boxers in the opening rounds as they are likely to be unseeded after missing all three World Boxing Cups this year.

Nikhat begins a fresh campaign in the 51kg category, having previously won her world titles at 52kg and 50kg . Weight management remains a concern, with the Telangana boxer struggling on that front during the Paris Olympics, where she made a second round exit after being out-punched by China's Wu Yu.

Lovlina, already a three-time Worlds medallist, will look to defend her crown in the 75kg weight class. However, she too will have to navigate her way past several familiar rivals and new challengers.

Together with veteran Pooja Rani, a two-time Asian champion who won silver at the July World Cup, the three form the experienced core of the women's squad.

Also in the mix are Jaismine Lamboria , a 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze winner, Sakshi and Nupur Sheoran , all expected to be seeded after their gold-medal showings at the World Boxing Cup in Kazakhstan.

New-look men's squad

==============

With a largely fresh-faced squad, the Indian men's boxing team would be in for a challenging time.

Last edition's medallists Nishant Dev, Deepak Bhoria and Mohammad Hussamuddin, who all claimed bronze medals in 2023, are absent from the squad due to various reasons.

The experienced group is led by Sumit Kundu, who returns to the squad after injury, 2021 World Youth champion Sachin Siwach, and Harsh Choudhary all of whom have prior Worlds experience.

They are joined by a promising group of debutants in Jadumani Singh Mandengbam , Hitesh Gulia , and Abhinash Jamwal , hoping to make their mark on the big stage.

Squad

====

Women: Meenakshi Hooda , Nikhat Zareen , Sakshi , Jaismine Lamboria , Sanju Khatri , Neeraj Phogat , Sanamacha Chanu , Lovlina Borgohain , Pooja Rani , Nupur Sheoran

Men: Jadumani Singh Mandengbam , Pawan Bartwal , Sachin Siwach , Abhinash Jamwal , Hitesh Gulia , Sumit Kundu , Lakshya Chahar , Jugnoo Ahlawat , Harsh Chaudhary , Narender Berwal .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.