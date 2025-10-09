Indian flag on swimming trunks, athletes spark major controversy in Asian Championship, Sports Ministry takes action

A controversy erupted during the ongoing Asian Aquatics Championship in Ahmedabad after members of the Indian men’s water polo team were seen wearing swimming trunks featuring the Indian national flag, an act that several former athletes and spectators have condemned as a violation of India’s Flag Code of 2002. Indian swimmers wearing trunks with Indian flag(Screengrab)

According to a Dainik Jagran report, the matter drew serious attention from both the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), who have now sought an explanation from the Swimming Federation of India (SFI), the governing body responsible for the team’s attire. India is the host nation of the tournament, and the incident is being seen as an embarrassment on the global stage.

Violation of the Flag Code

As per the Flag Code of India, displaying the national flag on garments worn below the waist — such as shorts or swimwear — is strictly prohibited. The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 further reinforces that the flag cannot be used on undergarments, cushions, napkins, or any other items of personal or household use.

While international aquatic competitions allow for small national symbols to be displayed on caps or uniforms, Indian law overrides such regulations when it comes to domestic representation.

The Indian athletes had the tricolour printed on their swimming trunks, whereas the flag is only permitted to be displayed on swimming caps worn on the head as per international norms and Indian flag code regulations. The matter was first reported by spectators and has since stirred criticism on social media and in sporting circles.

SFI Responds, Assures Action

When contacted by local media, officials from the Swimming Federation of India acknowledged the mistake and assured that corrective action would be taken immediately.

“We are taking this matter seriously. The team’s kit will be changed before the next match, and the national flag will only be displayed on the skull cap moving forward,” an SFI official told Dainik Jagran.

“While other countries do use their national flags on sports gear, we fully respect Indian sentiments and national protocol,” the official added.

The SFI, however, defended itself by citing World Aquatics (formerly FINA) regulations, which allow for the national flag and country code to be displayed on equipment like caps up to a size of 32 square centimetres. Despite this, legal experts and former athletes argue that Indian law takes precedence, especially when it comes to national symbols.

Sports Ministry Steps In

The report added that the Ministry of Sports has taken swift action by demanding a full report from the SFI and directing them to rectify the issue without delay.

A ministry source stated that while the error appears to have been unintentional, any violation involving the respect of the national flag cannot be overlooked.

The Ministry believed it was a lapse in judgment rather than a deliberate act. However, there can be no compromise when it comes to the dignity of the national emblem.

The SFI assured that the team's new uniforms will be ready before the next match, and such incidents will not be repeated in the future.