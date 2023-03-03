Insurance Shield T20 Tournament: Kunwar’s heroics power NIA into final

All-rounder Vinay Kunwar’s 21 runs in the Super Over helped New India Assurance (NIA) SC defeat Chowgule CC by 17 runs in an Elite Division semi-final match of the 11th Insurance Shield T20 Inter-Office Cricket Tournament at the National CC ground, Cross Maidan on Thursday evening.

In the second semi-final, all-rounder Rahul Sawant's knock of 30 runs and seven wickets for none runs was the highlight as E-Merck SC defeated IDBI Bank by 73 runs to set-up a clash with NIA in the final.

Earlier, NIA restricted Chowgule to 153/8 from their quota of 20 overs. Left-handed batter Vinay Kunwar smashed an unbeaten 70 but New India Assurance fell one run short of the winning target, and the match was tied, forcing the game into Super Over.

In the Super Over, Kunwar faced all the six balls and smashed 2 sixes and 2 fours as NIA set Chowgule 22 runs for a win. Chowgule managed to score only four runs off the six balls.

Brief scores: Chowgule CC 153/8 (Suraj Lalwani 46; Vinay Kunwar 3/29) vs New India Assurance SC 153/6 (Vinay Kunwar 70*). Super over: New India Assurance 21 runs (Vinay Kunwar 17) beat Chowgule CC 4 runs.

E-Merck SC 173/7 (Shubham Chihag 49, Jai Dawane 32, Rahul Sawant 30) beat IDBI Bank 100 (Rahul Sawant 7/9).

Navi Mumbai T20 Premier League

Rugved More scored 73 to help Bhayandar Lions beat Belapur Blaters by six wickets in the

Navi Mumbai T20 Premier League match on Thursday.

Brief Scores:

Belapur Blasters 145/6 (Akash Parkar 51, Chinmay Sutar 49) lost to Mira Bhayandar Lions 146/4 (Rugved More 73, M Shrujan 31).

Koparkhairne Titans 117/8 (Aditya Pawar 47, Arun Yadav 35) beat Sanpada Scorpions 107.

D.K. Pharma rout Sellebrity FC 4-0

D.K. Pharma SC outplayed Sellebrity FC 4-0 in an Elite Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League, played at the Neville D’Souza ground on Thursday.

Ghanian striker Eugene Nimako scored two goals while skipper Zeeshan Akhter and Meitram Singh netted one each.

Results – Elite Division: D.K. Pharma SC 4 (Eugene Nimako 2, Zeeshan Akhter, Meitram Singh) beat Sellebrity FC 0.

First Division: Freunds SA 0 drew with Black Panther SC 0.

Vipul Gorai FC 3 (Daksh Rami, Tejas Kolekar, Harsh Korlekar) beat Dadar XI 1 (Videsh Koli).

Kenkre SC Under-17 0 drew with Steadfast FC 0. FC Cosmos 2 (OG-Mahesh Manchikatla, Adit Surve) beat Worli Warriors Academy 0.

6-Red Open Snooker Tournament: Menezes pips Galaiya 3-2 in third round

Joseph Menezes defeated Khushal Galaiya 3-2 (11-41, 44-13, 22-34, 34-20 and 41-10) in a third round match of the Matunga Gymkhana organised 6-Red Open Snooker Tournament.

Results: Round-3: Joseph Menezes bt Khushal Galaiya 3-2 (11-41, 44-13, 22-34, 34-20, 41-10); Vivek Narayan bt Mahshook Painingal 3-1 (42-23, 7-46, 36-22, 37-6); Rajeev Sharma bt Vimal Thakkar 3-0 (32-8, 38-29, 45-26); Jigar Shah bt Anant Mehta 3-1 (35-32, 39-25, 4-52, 31-19); Poras Shah bt Anil Sagar 3-0 (33-17, 49(34)-8, 38-23); Neville Razmi by Rahul Narang 3-1 (44-14, 41-8, 21-45, 47-24); Rushabh Jain bt Santosh Mane 3-0 (45(27)-5, 37-35, 34-12).

Round-2: Joseph Menezes bt Anuj Soni 3-2 (19-35(35), 31-40, 45-16, 37-13, 51-26); Vimal Thakkar bt Rohit Mohite 3-1 (17-39, 32-5, 55-23, 37-5); Zubin Vajifdar bt Aditya Bedre 3-0 (32-9, 34-11, 56-26).