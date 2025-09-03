New Delhi, The International Olympic Committee has decided to resume its funding to India under the Olympic Solidarity Programme a year after halting it, acknowledging the IOA's "corrective measures" to resolve internal disputes and governance issues. IOC resumes funding to IOA after "corrective measures" to resolve disputes and governance issues

The Executive Board of the IOC had last year stopped the yearly grant of ₹15 crore meant for athlete development programmes in the wake of the prolonged infighting during which 12 Executive Council members of the IOA refused to ratify the appointment of Raghuram Iyer as the body's CEO, citing his high salary.

But, following an intervention by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, a truce was called on July 24 this year between IOA President PT Usha and the revolting EC members who are in majority.

A Special General Body Meeting was also held later to formally approve India's bid for 2030 Commonwealth Games.

"We took note of the various steps and corrective measures that have been taken over the past few weeks to resolve the internal disputes and governance issues within your NOC ," stated a letter to Usha from IOC's NOC Relations and Olympic Solidarity Director James Macleod.

"...all outstanding internal issues and misunderstandings were discussed in a constructive and transparent manner within your NOC Executive Committee and it was collectively agreed to move forward and work together in a spirit of unity and harmony," he noted in the letter which is in PTI's possession.

Macleod cited ratification of Iyer's appointment as a positive step.

"...the appointment of your NOC CEO, Mr Raghuram lyer, was formally ratified by decision of your NOC Executive Committee on 24 July 2025; and your NOC General Assembly was held successfully on 13 August 2025, during which the pending reports and audited financial statements were formally approved.

"As a result, we are pleased to confirm that the IOC and Olympic Solidarity are now in a position to progressively resume all payments to your NOC and normalise the working relationship with your NOC," the letter added.

The IOC also hoped that the IOA will uphold the "highest standards" of good governance and integrity in its daily operations, in accordance with the principles and rules which govern the Olympic Movement.

IOA expressed its happiness at the positive turn of events.

"With the reinstatement of Olympic Solidarity programmes, India's athletes stand to be the greatest beneficiaries. The renewed support will provide direct funding and development opportunities to assist in training, preparation, and participation in the Olympic Games and other major international competitions," the body said in a statement.

The IOA said the IOC commended the positive measures taken by it and the Government of India to strengthen the sporting ecosystem and support athletes at every level, from grassroots to elite.

In his letter, Macleod also took note of the National Sports Governance Act, which will lead to the institution of a National Sports Board to oversee the funding and affiliation of the national federations.

"We trust that this new Act will, simultaneously, contribute to the implementation of the basic principles of good governance within the Indian sports organisations and ensure full observance of the Olympic Charter and the statutes of the International Sports Federations, including in particular the fundamental principle of responsible autonomy of the Olympic Movement," he said.

Macleod said the IOC will continue to support the drafting of the "specific rules and regulations derived from this new Act."

"...we will continue to support this joint work and constructive dialogue with your NOC and the relevant authorities to ensure mutual understanding, productive collaboration and compliance with the Olympic Charter," he said.

