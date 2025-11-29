Iowa beats Huskers for 10th time in 11 meetings, shutting them down in 2nd half on way to 40-16 rout Iowa beats Huskers for 10th time in 11 meetings, shutting them down in 2nd half on way to 40-16 rout LINCOLN, Neb. — Mark Gronowski rushed for two touchdowns and passed for a third, Kamari Moulton ran for 93 yards and two scores, and Iowa spoiled Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson's career game with a 40-16 victory Friday.

The Hawkeyes broke open what was a one-point game late in the second quarter with three touchdowns and a safety and went on to beat their border rival for the 10th time in 11 meetings. Each of the previous seven games had been decided by seven points or less; this was the most lopsided since Iowa's 56-14 win in 2017.

Johnson had 177 of his career-high 217 yards for Nebraska in the first half, and he matched his career high with 29 carries. It was his eighth 100-yard game of the season and fifth straight, a first at Nebraska since Ameer Abdullah did it in 2013. His six 100-yard rushing games in Big Ten play are the most by a Power 4 player in conference games. Johnson broke a career-long 70-yard run on the Huskers' first possession.

The temperature was 26 degrees at kickoff, and intermittent light snow fell in the first half. Iowa started taking control when Gronowski scored from the 1 in the final minute of the half. The Hawkeyes recorded a safety early in the third quarter when Jacory Barney muffed a punt and the Huskers’ Jamir Conn recovered it in the end zone. TD runs of 6 yards by Gronowski and 1 yard by Moulton made it a 34-point game.

Iowa tight end DJ Vonnahme had a career high 91 for receiving yards. His 35-yard catch and run went for a touchdown, and his 43-yard reception in the third quarter led to Gronowski second TD run.

Gronowski was 9 of 16 for 166 yards and he carried 13 times for 64.

Nebraska freshman TJ Lateef, making his third start in place of the injured Dylan Raiola and first at Memorial Stadium, was just 9 of 24 for 69 yards.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes, who gave up 231 yards in the first half, held Nebraska to just 69 in the second. Not counting the shortened 2020 pandemic season, Iowa has won at least eight games every year since 2015.

Nebraska: The Huskers lost four of their last six games after a 5-1 start, lost a fumble at the goal line, muffed a punt and committed two personal fouls. That will be plenty of fodder for fans to chew on while they wait for the bowl game.

Both teams wait to find out their bowl destinations Dec. 7.

