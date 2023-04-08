Relive Israel Adesanya's top fights ahead of UFC 287 showdown against Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya is set to compete in his 10th consecutive title fight and 9th straight headlining bout at UFC 287 in Miami, where he will take on Alex Pereira. Although the rivalry between the two fighters seems to have heated up after Pereira's comeback win at UFC 281, Adesanya has had a remarkable journey to get to where he is today. Let's take a look at some of his past fights that have paved the way for this upcoming matchup. Relive Israel Adesanya's top fights hhead of UFC 287 showdown against Alex Pereira

UFC 230

Adesanya's top-10 test against Derek Brunson at UFC 230 was seen as a true test of the fighter's abilities. Brunson presented real danger stylistically, but Adesanya aced the test with style points to boot, announcing himself as a true title contender.

UFC 234

At UFC 234, Adesanya was thrust into the main event at the last minute after Robert Whittaker had to withdraw from his title defense against Kelvin Gastelum. Adesanya fought the consensus greatest middleweight of all-time, Anderson Silva, in Melbourne, Australia. The fight was a 15-minute chess match, and at the end, Silva paid his respects to Adesanya.

UFC 236

With Whittaker on the sidelines, Adesanya fought Gastelum for the interim middleweight title at UFC 236 in Atlanta. The two fighters put on a fight for the ages, with Adesanya muttering, “I am prepared to die,” before delivering a dominant final frame to stamp his claim on UFC gold.

UFC 243

Adesanya's fight against Whittaker to unify the middleweight title at UFC 243 in Melbourne drew a record-setting crowd. Adesanya paid homage to his roots as a dancer by doing a dance routine during his walkout with childhood friends. He fought with the same blend of flair and focus, relatively dominating the undisputed champion until he ended things in the second round. The Adesanya Era had begun in emphatic fashion.

UFC 253

Perhaps the biggest feud of Adesanya's career came against Paulo Costa at UFC 253 on Fight Island. The Brazilian liked to poke fun at Adesanya's lanky frame and promised to bring the fight to the champion. However, come fight night, Adesanya seemed untouchable and fought with a patient aggression that left Costa befuddled. In a career littered with dominant performances, Adseanya's TKO win over Costa might have been his most authoritative.

As Adesanya prepares to take on Pereira at UFC 287, fans can look back on the fighter's remarkable journey and the fights that have led him to this point. Regardless of the outcome, Adesanya's unique style and dominance in the octagon have cemented his place as one of the greatest fighters of his era.