IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / ISSF World Cup: Divyansh Panwar wins bronze in 10m Air Rifle
Divyansh Panwar shot 228.1 (Twitter)
Divyansh Panwar shot 228.1 (Twitter)
others

ISSF World Cup: Divyansh Panwar wins bronze in 10m Air Rifle

  • The 18-year-old Divyansh shot 228.1 to finish third on the podium at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:30 PM IST

World number one Divyansh Singh Panwar opened India's medals tally with a bronze in the men's 10m air rifle on the second competition day of the ISSF World Cup here on Saturday.

The 18-year-old Divyansh shot 228.1 to finish third on the podium at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

The other Indian participant in the final, Arjun Babuta, finished in fifth place after three scores below 10 in the eight-man final.

American Lucas Kozeniesky claimed the gold medal with 249.8, while Istvan Peni of Hungaria bagged silver with 249.7.

A 10.6 and 10.3 in the seventh series saw Divyansh survive elimination as Sergey Richter of Israel fell behind.

Divyansh, a Tokyo Olympic quota holder, shot 10.6 before bowing out with the bronze medal.

The win will do a world of good to the Jaipur-based Divyansh's confidence as he braces for the Tokyo Games. He was placed sixth in the 60-shot qualification with a total of 629.1 while Babuta was third with 631.8.

In the final, Babuta had one 9.9 in the first series followed by another 9.9 and 9.7 in the second. Under pressure, the 22-year-old Babuta began the fourth series with one more 9.9 before being eliminated at fifth place with 185.5.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
divyansh panwar issf world cup
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Gaurav Solanki in action. (Media Release)
Gaurav Solanki in action. (Media Release)
others

Nikhat Zareen, Gaurav Solanki settle for Bronze at Bosphorus Boxing tournament

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:29 PM IST
  • India ended their campaign with two bronze medals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Divyansh Panwar shot 228.1 (Twitter)
Divyansh Panwar shot 228.1 (Twitter)
others

ISSF World Cup: Divyansh Panwar wins bronze in 10m Air Rifle

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:30 PM IST
  • The 18-year-old Divyansh shot 228.1 to finish third on the podium at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tokyo 2021 will be Sharath Kamal's fifth Olympic Games. (Sharath Kamal/Instagram.)
Tokyo 2021 will be Sharath Kamal's fifth Olympic Games. (Sharath Kamal/Instagram.)
others

EXCLUSIVE - Expecting this to be my best-ever Olympics: Sharath Kamal

By Shivansh Gupta, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:04 PM IST
  • Veteran India paddler Sharath Kamal expressed satisfaction upon qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics, saying he is back to hitting top gear again.
READ FULL STORY
Close
At the Karni Singh shooting range in New Delhi, a prestigious national tournament is flooded by young shooters trying to make their mark, firing alongside the likes of Olympic medallist Gagan Narang. These young shooters have been thrown into the deep end, with spectacular results. In three ISSF (Pistol/Rifle) World Cups this year, Indian shooters have topped the medal tally. Eight quota places for 2020 Olympics have been confirmed so far. (Vipin Kumar / HT Photo)
At the Karni Singh shooting range in New Delhi, a prestigious national tournament is flooded by young shooters trying to make their mark, firing alongside the likes of Olympic medallist Gagan Narang. These young shooters have been thrown into the deep end, with spectacular results. In three ISSF (Pistol/Rifle) World Cups this year, Indian shooters have topped the medal tally. Eight quota places for 2020 Olympics have been confirmed so far. (Vipin Kumar / HT Photo)
others

ISSF World Cup: Three shooters test positive for COVID-19

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:45 AM IST
The shooters are currently self-isolating in their team hotel. Those who were sharing the rooms with the three shooters have also been isolated after undergoing COVID tests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Boxer Vijender Singh along with Russia's Artysh Lopsan during a press conference.(PTI)
Boxer Vijender Singh along with Russia's Artysh Lopsan during a press conference.(PTI)
others

Glad to end Vijender's unbeaten record: Lopsan

PTI, Panaji
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:21 AM IST
In a major anti-climax, the 26-year-old six feet four inches tall pugilist out-slugged Vijender in the 'Battle on Ship' here on Friday evening and the bout was decided in the fifth round itself, ending in a knockout.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran.(PTI)
File image of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran.(PTI)
others

How a personal tragedy shaped Sathiyan's route to Tokyo

By Rutvick Mehta, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:55 AM IST
  • Sathiyan, 28, recalled his father as being a towering personality at home for both him and his mother, who soon realised it was her turn to stand tall for her son’s table tennis career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vijender Singh. FIle(Getty Images)
Vijender Singh. FIle(Getty Images)
others

Vijender loses to Lopsan, unbeaten run in professional boxing comes to end

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:44 PM IST
Vijender, a bronze medallist at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and who had turned professional in 2015, entered the bout with a 12-0 record but lost.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Oct 6, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Khabib Nurmagomedov (red gloves) fights Conor McGregor (blue gloves) during UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo(USA TODAY Sports)
FILE PHOTO: Oct 6, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Khabib Nurmagomedov (red gloves) fights Conor McGregor (blue gloves) during UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo(USA TODAY Sports)
others

Dana White: Khabib Nurmagomedov is retired

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:26 PM IST
"Khabib is retired and doesn't wanna hold up the division," White told ESPN, via text message. "Tonight was our final meeting and he is retired."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Usman Chand.(Special Arrangement/File)
Usman Chand.(Special Arrangement/File)
others

Meet Usman Chand, the lone Pakistani athlete at Delhi's Shooting World Cup

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:35 PM IST
  • Usman, a skeet shooter, will be competing on Saturday. He had to take a detour through Dubai since direct travel between India and Pakistan is still under suspension.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anjum Moudgil(Twitter)
Anjum Moudgil(Twitter)
others

ISSF World Cup: Moudgil proves a point with qualification in air rifle final

By Avishek Roy
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:09 PM IST
On Friday, however, Moudgil was the saving grace; she was the only Indian shooter in women’s air rifle to qualify for the final scheduled on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Mary Kom.(REUTERS)
File image of Mary Kom.(REUTERS)
others

Partnership with DSF will support budding boxers in the country, says Mary Kom

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:37 PM IST
  • Through this partnership, DSF will facilitate training and provide educational and financial assistance to these promising boxers for the next year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of G Sathiyan(AFP)
File image of G Sathiyan(AFP)
others

Sathiyan, Sutirtha book Tokyo berths; Sharath and Manika also through

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:33 PM IST
Sathiyan, ranked 38th, had defeated compatriot and world number 32 Sharath Kamal in his opening match on Thursday. On the basis of his world ranking and his win over Pakistan's Rameez, Sharath too has made the cut.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamalpreet Kaur.(SAI Media/Twitter)
Kamalpreet Kaur.(SAI Media/Twitter)
others

Kamalpreet qualifies for Tokyo, breaks national record in women's discus throw

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:06 PM IST
Kaur has set a new national record in women's discus throw, breaking the previous record held by Krishna Poonia when she made a throw of 64.76 metres in 2012.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(REUTERS)
Representational image.(REUTERS)
others

Tokyo Olympics ready to announce ban on fans from abroad

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:00 PM IST
The announcement is expected to come after “five-party” talks on Saturday with the IOC, local organizers, the Japanese government, the Tokyo metropolitan government and the International Paralympic Committee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of N Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponappa(Twitter)
File photo of N Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponappa(Twitter)
others

All England: Lakshya Sen crashes out after Ashwini-Sikki pair's loss in quarters

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:43 PM IST
The world number 30 Indian pairing went down 22-24 12-21 to 24th-ranked duo of Selena and Cheryl in 39 minutes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP