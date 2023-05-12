The first edition of the Premier Handball League is set to be played from 8th June to 25th June 2023 and is going to be held in Jaipur, Rajasthan at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium. Jaipur to host the inaugural season of the Premier Handball League

The high-octane league will see the 6 teams-Rajasthan Patriots, Garvit Gujarat, Maharashtra Ironmen, Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh, Telugu Talons and Delhi Panzers will compete against each other at the indoor facility on a Teraflex handball surface manufactured by Gerflor. The stadium has also hosted multiple Pro Kabaddi League matches since 2014 as it is the home of Jaipur Pink Panthers. The venue is owned and managed by the Rajasthan State Sports Council.

Speaking with elation, Padma Shree awardee Olympian and President of the Rajasthan State Sports Council, Dr Krishna Poonia said, “I am glad that the first season of the Premier Handball League will be held at the modern and unique Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. We were committed to organising a grand sporting event in the state and this was the perfect opportunity to do so. We are sure the Premier Handball League will provide the handball players participating in the league the perfect platform to showcase their talents and eventually will help elevate the status of Handball as a sport in the nation.”

Adding to Dr Poonia’s sentiment, Chairman of Bluesport Entertainment, Dr. Ajay Data said, “I would like to express my gratitude to Dr Poonia and the Rajasthan State Sports Council for hosting the inaugural season of the Premier Handball League. The facilities in the stadium are flawless and will add to the extravaganza of the league. We are eagerly looking forward to the first match at the venue and packed crowds.”

Mr. Vivek Lodha, the Director of Finance of Bluesport Entertainment said, “For any private league to be successful, it needs support from the government. The Infrastructure Rajasthan has to offer for indoor sports is phenomenal and it’s all thanks to the Rajasthan State Sports Council. I am delighted that the first season of the Premier Handball League will be held in Jaipur. The amazing Sawai Mansingh Stadium will be surely bouncing come the first matchday.”

The inaugural season of the Premier Handball League will be broadcast on Viacom18 which will provide multi-platform coverage on JioCinema, Sports 18-1 (HD & SD) and Sports 18 Khel, where audiences can take in the action live from the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur during the tournament.

