Jehan Daruvala gets a Formula E seat with Maserati

After plying his trade in Formula 2 for four seasons, Indian racing driver Jehan Daruvala has finally found a seat in Formula E as he will race for Maserati MSG Racing in the 2023-24 season that will begin with the Mexico City E-Prix on January 13. Formula E driver Jehan Daruvala(REUTERS)

The 24-year-old will become only the second Indian after Karun Chandhok (2014-15) to drive in the all-electric racing series and only the third Indian after Narain Karthikeyan (Formula 1) and Chandhok (F1 and Formula E) to drive in a FIA single-seater World Championship.

“Formula E is a championship that I have admired for a long time, and after taking part in two test sessions, I’m very happy to have the opportunity to step up to a full-time race seat," Daruvala said over a video call.

“From my experiences so far, the Gen3 car is completely unique to drive, but I’ve found it to be a very rewarding experience. I would like to thank James and Maserati MSG Racing for giving me this chance and I can’t wait to learn more about the car and get to know the team better in pre-season testing, before hitting the ground running in Mexico City in January.”

The 24-year-old will partner German Maximilian Gunther at Maserati for the 10th year of the championship, which will be the longest season yet in Formula E. Though Daruvala will be the only rookie next season, he is well acquainted with Formula E having spent last season as a reserve driver for Mahindra Racing and making two rookie tests.

After a breakthrough 2019 Formula 3 season where he emerged as a title challenger, eventually finishing third, the Mumbaikar progressed to Formula 2 in 2020. In F2 – the primary feeder series for Formula 1 – Daruvala earned four wins – three sprint and one feature race – apart from 14 other podium finishes in four seasons from 2020 to 2023.

But his F2 career wasn’t as successful as F3. While he finished 12th in the championship in 2020, he was seventh in the next two seasons. This year, Daruvala has had three podium finishes but no wins and is languishing in 12th with only one round remaining – Abu Dhabi in November.

“We’re excited about our driver lineup for Season 10, and we’re confident that the blend of Max’s experience with Jehan’s determination will prove to be a competitive combination. Jehan has already shown good promise in his two rookie test outings with Mahindra earlier this year," said Maserati team principal James Rossiter.

“Over the past four years, he has shown hunger and determination in Formula 2, and has clearly demonstrated that he has what it takes to win races. Now, Jehan is ready to do the work it takes to succeed in Formula E."

Daruvala and Gunther will continue their preparations for the 2023-24 campaign in pre-season testing at Valencia’s Circuit Ricardo Tormo from October 23 to 27.

