Josh Bell homers, Max Meyer fans career-high 7 batters as Marlins beat Braves 5-1

MIAMI — Josh Bell homered, Max Meyer allowed one run over six innings, and the Miami Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves 5-1 on Saturday for their first home win of the season. HT Image

Bell hit a fly ball off Braves starter Chris Sale that sneaked over the left-field wall of a windy loanDepot in the first inning. It was Bell's second home run of the season.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Meyer continued his strong start, limiting the Braves’ high-powered offense to one run on six hits while striking out a career-high seven batters and not issuing a walk.

Meyer picked up his first career win last Sunday against St. Louis with six innings of one-run ball on three hits. The 25-year-old Meyer, who is ranked as Miami’s third-best prospect by MLB Pipeline, missed last season recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Bryan De La Cruz gave the Marlins a 5-0 lead with a two-out, bases-loaded double in the fifth off Sale, who recorded outs against the first two batters he faced in the inning and then allowed a single and consecutive walks. Luis Arraez, Bell and Jake Burger scored.

De La Cruz has a hit in 12 of Miami’s 15 games this season and leads the club in hits with 17, two of which came Saturday.

Atlanta's Austin Riley hit a leadoff triple off Meyer in the sixth and scored on a groundout by Marcell Ozuna.

Ozuna extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a leadoff single in the second.

RHP Calvin Faucher, who was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville ahead of the game, replaced Meyer and pitched a perfect seventh. Anthony Bender was perfect in the eighth, and Tanner Scott rounded out a solid bullpen effort for the Marlins, recording the final three outs.

Atlanta's Sale allowed five hits and five runs with seven strikeouts and three walks over seven innings.

The Marlins were 0-8 at home entering Saturday's game.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: Tim Anderson missed his second straight game with an illness. ... RHP Matt Andriese was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

Right-hander Charlie Morton will start Sunday's series finale for the Braves against Marlins left-hander Jesús Luzardo .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.