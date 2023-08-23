News / Sports / Others / Jyothi Yarraji, Krishan Kumar eliminated in heats

Jyothi Yarraji, Krishan Kumar eliminated in heats

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Aug 23, 2023 12:05 AM IST

The young 100m hurdler finished seventh in her heat to be eliminated in the first round in the Budapest championships on Tuesday

Jyothi Yarraji crashed out of 100m hurdles finishing seventh in the preliminary heats at the world athletics championships in Budapest on Tuesday. Yarraji, competing in her first major event, clocked 13.05 secs, way below her national record of 12.78secs she achieved at the World University Games two weeks back.

There were big expectations from Yarraji as she has made impressive progress since last year and has broken the national record several times
Four automatic qualifiers from each of the five heats and the four fastest from the rest of the field made the cut for the semi-finals. Maayke Tjin-A-Lin of Netherlands was the 24th and last qualifier (12.92s) to make the cut from heat No.5. Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Kendra Harrison of the US produced a blistering run, clocking a world leading time of 12.24 secs to top the heats.

There were big expectations from Yarraji as she has made impressive progress since last year and has broken the national record several times. She is the only Indian to dip under 13 secs and won gold at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok last month. The Indian was in a tough pool led by Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, who topped the heat at 12.50s.

It has not been a good outing for Indians so far with Commonwealth Games silver medallist Avinash Sable (3000m steeplechase), triple jumpers Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker and Eldhose Paul, and woman long jumper Shaili Singh unable to give their personal best to bow out.

Minutes after Yarraji's exit, Krishan Kumar came seventh in the first 800 metres heat, clocking 1:50.36 -- his personal best is 1:45.88 -- to be eliminated.

