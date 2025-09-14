PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Athan Kaliakmanis passed for 309 yards and a touchdown to lead Rutgers to a 60-10 win over Norfolk State on Saturday. Antwan Raymond ran for two TDS as Rutgers piled up 563 total yards, scoring on six of its first seven possessions. Kaliakmanis passes for 309 yards and a TD in Rutgers' 60-10 win over Norfolk State

Rutgers has scored at least 30 points in seven straight games - a program record - going back to last season.

“It was really one of those games where you just had to be patient, stick to your rules, and eventually, we felt we could get it going,” Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said. “You know, we tried to run the ball a little bit more today for a lot of reasons, but I think we have a fun offense to be a part of.”

Rutgers limited Norfolk State to 220 total yards.

Kevon King scored the only touchdown for Norfolk State. The Spartans are coached by former NFL quarterback Michael Vick, who is in his first season with the team.

“These games are important,” said Vick. "It’s an opportunity to grow and compete hard, and one game is going to set you up for the next, and every experience matters, and so we’ve got to always go into a game thinking we’re going to win.

“That’s always my message to be going to the game knowing that we’ve got to get better in all three phases of the show today. And you’ve got to continue to work hard, and to continue to find ways to get better.”

Norfolk State: Find another opponent. The Spartans have been outscored by a total of 228 points in their five losses to Rutgers since 2007.

Rutgers: Special teams continue to be a priority under Schiano. The Scarlet Knights blocked two punts for touchdowns in the first quarter. That marked the 16th time Rutgers has blocked multiple punts in Schiano's regime. Rutgers leads the nation in blocked punts since 2022 with 13.

Rutgers was without its leading wide receiver, junior Ian Strong. He was listed as out with no additional information. Kaliakmanis compensated by targeting seven receivers, including KJ Duff, who caught six passes for a career-high 119 yards.

In addition to Strong's status, whose injury remains undisclosed, Rutgers could be without two other key players. Running back CJ Campbell left the game after just one carry, and tackle Tyler Needham left in the third quarter with an apparent leg injury. If Needham can't go against Iowa next week, Moshood Giwa, a transfer from LIU and fourth on the pre-season depth chart at tackle, will take his place.

“That's life in the big city,” said Schiano of the injuries. “The level of concern is high. I don't know yet what the prognosis is. Both of those guys are critical, especially at the tackle position.”

Norfolk State hosts Sacred Heart on Sept. 20. Rutgers hosts Iowa on Sept. 19 to open its Big 10 Conference schedule.

