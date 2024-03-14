Keeping Olympic dream alive, wrestler Vinesh Phogat seeks to clear the air on trials

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat's decision to compete in selection trials in two weight categories on March 11 may have been a wise move in terms of her keeping the Olympic dream alive, but the act earned her criticism from some of her fellow athletes. Wrestler Vinesh Phogat in a 2020 bout(HT)

On Thursday, the two-time World Championships bronze medallist took to X seeking a "transparent resolution" to the situation. Phogat had entered in 50kg as well as her pet 53kg classes, finishing third in the higher weight category while winning the 50kg trials to book her place for next month's Olympic qualifiers.

The 53kg quota has already been secured by Antim Panghal — who was exempted from trial — and as per the selection criterion laid down by the three-member ad hoc committee that conducted the trials, a final selection trial in May-end will determine who boards the flight to Paris.

"I was not sure if the final selection trial in the 53kg class will be held at all. That's why I entered in two weight classes," the 29-year-old had said after beating Shivani Pawar in the 50kg final in Patiala.

Claiming that she didn't breach any rule by entering in two weight categories, Phogat echoed ad hoc panel chairperson Bhupender Singh Bajwa's view that Article 7 of UWW regulations applies only to international competitions and not trials.

"Regarding my participation in the 53kg category, it is crucial to understand that Article 7 of UWW regulations, which stipulates that each contestant may compete in only one weight category corresponding to their official weigh-in, applies to international events and not national trials," she added.

Further, responding to rumours that she didn't undergo the mandatory dope test after winning the trial, Phogat wrote, "I want to clarify that I, along with other finalists, have undergone dope tests after both the senior nationals held in the previous month and following the recent trials."