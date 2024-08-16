 Kenyan city removes statues of athletes after intense social media backlash - Hindustan Times
Friday, Aug 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Kenyan city removes statues of athletes after intense social media backlash

ByHT Sports Desk
Aug 16, 2024 07:19 PM IST

The backlash was so intense that authorities removed the statues under the cover of darkness the night before Eldoret’s city status ceremony.

In Eldoret, Kenya, known as the "home of champions" for its rich history in athletics, authorities found themselves in a tight spot after unveiling statues intended to celebrate the town's athletic and agricultural heritage. These statues, meant to symbolize the town's pride in sports achievements, instead sparked widespread mockery and criticism on social media.

The authorities did not reveal who the statues are supposed to represent
The authorities did not reveal who the statues are supposed to represent

According to the BBC, the backlash was so intense that authorities removed the statues under the cover of darkness the night before Eldoret’s city status ceremony. Many who had found the statues “embarrassing” and “substandard” approved of the removal. As of now, it remains unclear whether the statues will be replaced or forgotten.

The statues, representing male and female athletes, were installed at critical roundabouts ahead of Eldoret's official designation as a city. However, locals and online commentators quickly derided the artworks for their poor craftsmanship, with many claiming they "bore little resemblance" to the athletes they were supposed to honor.

One statue speculated to represent world-record-holding 1500 m runner Faith Kipyegon was particularly mocked for its unrecognizable and exaggerated features: "It is a reflection of our collective mediocrity as a country."

Another, thought to be of marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge, was similarly criticized and labeled a "joke" by viewers: “Whoever did this will not see heaven,” an ‘X’ user said.

Another user said, “This is shoddy and lousy, to say the least. We can do better than this.”

This controversy unfolded just as Eldoret was celebrating its elevation to city status, a milestone marked by a ceremony attended by President William Ruto. The same day, the President honored Kenyan athletes who had excelled at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Kenya had been the highest-ranked African nation at the Olympics, with 11 medals, including four golds.

Faith Kipyegon made history by winning the 1,500m event in a new Olympic record time and also secured a silver medal in the 5,000m race. Unfortunately, Kipchoge could not finish the marathon due to a back injury.

News / Sports / Other Sports / Kenyan city removes statues of athletes after intense social media backlash
