Khelo India Winter Games: Skating sensation Eklavya Jagal wins two gold medals

Eklayva Jagal seems to be India’s latest skating sensation in the making, the class Xth student from Amity International School Noida recently won 2 gold medals in short track ice skating event under 15-19 years age group in the 3rd Khelo India Winter games 2023 held from February 10-14, 2023 at Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir. Eklavya competed against 28 skaters representing 8 different states from India. It was his first appearance in Khelo India winter games and it turned out to be a dream run for him.

The 3rd edition of Khelo India Winter Games 2023 featured over 1,500 athletes from across the nation, competing in 11 winter sports. Alpine skiing, curling, bobsleigh, skeleton, snowshoe, Nordic skiing, snowboarding, ski mountaineering, ice skating, ice hockey and bandy featured at KIWG 2023.

Eklavaya has also been a National medalist for the last 7 consecutive years in short track ice Skating Championships. Eklavya has represented India at various international ice skating events as well.

In January 2020, Eklvaya won a bronze medal in the SEA (South East Asia) Open Trophy held in Singapore. In October 2018, Eklavya had secured the third position in the 500 metres final under midgets age group in the 2018 Australian Open Short Track Speed Skating Championships at O’Brien Group Arena Docklands in Melbourne, Australia.

Eklavya is preparing to qualify for the Youth Olympics in 2024 & winter Olympics 2026 and he has been training very hard to fulfil his dream both on ice as well as off the ice. He gets up daily at 4.30 AM for morning fitness training which includes running 7-8 kilometres followed by static & dynamic workout and skating practice.

