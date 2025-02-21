Khris Middleton likely to make Wizards' debut vs. Bucks

Two teams that swapped key starters two weeks ago will return to the court on Friday night when the Washington Wizards host the Milwaukee Bucks. HT Image

The Bucks sent veteran forward Khris Middleton to the Wizards for Kyle Kuzma in a four-team deal on Feb. 6. Middleton is expected to make his Wizards debut Friday against his old squad.

"I'm here to be a basketball player. I'm here to win games, here to help win games however I can," Middleton said. "I am going to be here as a mentor and whatnot, but I want Wizards fans to know that I'm not here just to be a mentor. I'm here to be a basketball player and compete out there and help win games."

Washington has not done much winning this season. At 9-45, the young Wizards have the worst record in the NBA and had lost four in a row before the All-Star break and 20 of their last 23 games overall.

The Wizards' defense ranks last in the NBA allowing an average of 122 points per game and the offense is 27th . Jordan Poole has been Washington's lone regular offensive threat, with averages of 21.2 points but 27 shots a game.

Milwaukee has stabilized after a rough start and is fifth in the Eastern Conference standings. Friday will mark the second game of a back-to-back set for the Bucks, who rallied to beat the visiting Los Angles Clippers 116-110 on Thursday.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 23 points in 23 minutes in his return from a calf injury after missing the previous eight games.

"I will let you all figure out his minutes restriction without asking," coach Doc Rivers said, smiling, in his post-game press conference. "We were going to take him out at the four and save him for the final two. Giannis wanted to keep going because he felt he was warm. It worked tonight. I didn't love it."

In five games with the Bucks, Kuzma has averaged 15.6 points and 8.2 rebounds a game, adding a new weapon to the team's offense. Rivers singled him out for turning the tide in the win Thursday.

"In the first three quarters, we were trying to fight switches and go iso ball, and the ball wasn't moving," Rivers said. "I thought our biggest adjustment was we got the ball in Kyle's hands and took our guards off the ball so they could come up and get the ball."

Kuzma is sure to get a warm reception from the Washington crowd.

"We want to thank Kyle for his contributions during his time with our team," Wizards general manager Will Dawkins said on the day of the deal. "His impact on and off the court was felt by teammates, coaches and fans alike. His dedication ... will leave a lasting impact."

Middleton, 33, was a big part of the Bucks' NBA championship in 2021 but has been nagged by injuries in the years since. He is averaging his lowest point total since the 2013-14 season.

The Bucks have won both of their home games against the Wizards this season. They posted a 124-114 victory on Nov. 30 and a 112-101 triumph on Dec. 21.

