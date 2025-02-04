Menu Explore
Kings stave off Timberwolves in close second half

Reuters |
Feb 04, 2025 09:16 AM IST

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIN-SAC/RECAP

DeMar DeRozan scored 33 points on 14-for-25 shooting, and the Sacramento Kings held on for a 116-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night in Minneapolis.

HT Image
HT Image

Malik Monk added 26 points and eight rebounds for Sacramento, which won for only the second time in the past six games. Keegan Murray scored 19 points, and Domantas Sabonis notched a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Naz Reid scored 30 points on 12-for-19 shooting to lead Minnesota. Jaden McDaniels scored 22, and Rudy Gobert recorded a double-double with 19 points and 13 boards.

Timberwolves All-Star guard Anthony Edwards struggled in his return from a one-game absence due to an illness. He finished with 21 points but shot 7 of 21 from the field and 3 of 10 from beyond the arc.

Monk made a pair of free throws to put the Kings on top 112-108 with 17.2 seconds left.

On the next possession, Mike Conley drained a 3-pointer to pull Minnesota within 112-111 with 9.1 seconds to go.

Monk delivered again with two free throws to make it 114-111 with 6.1 seconds left. Sabonis added two more free throws to increase the lead to five points with 5.0 seconds remaining.

Edwards hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer but it was too little, too late.

Minnesota trailed by as many as 10 points in the third quarter. The Timberwolves rallied to even the score at 77-all after Edwards sank a shot with 5:12 left in the session.

Sacramento led 67-59 at the half.

The Kings increased their lead with a 9-0 run late in the first half. Sabonis started the run with back-to-back shots, Keon Ellis added a basket, DeRozan made a technical free throw and Monk hit a floating jump shot to cap it off.

Gobert made the final basket of the first half to cut the deficit to eight.

Sacramento played its first game since sending eight-year veteran De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs in a three-team trade. The Kings received a package of players and picks including Zach LaVine from the Chicago Bulls, but LaVine did not play Monday.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
