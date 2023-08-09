Klay Thompson recalls memorable interaction with Kobe Bryant at the gym

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson recently recalled one of his favourite interactions with Kobe Bryant. Appearing on an episode of Podcast P with Paul George, Thompson said, “… one time, for the NBA Global Games in 2013, I knew I was on the right path. I couldn't sleep, that jet lag is crazy, so I go up to the weight room and I'm on the dumbbell bench and someone just taps me on the shoulder, I look up and I'm like, 'Oh, damn!' It was Kobe, hood on, shades on. And I was like, 'I can't believe I'm in the same gym as this man.' And he just goes, 'Sup.' Shakes my hand, goes to the other side of the gym, starts doing his workout.” Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) looks on(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

It may appear to be quite a brief interaction but Kobe Bryant seemed to have remembered the chat three years down the line. Klay Thompson revealed that Bryant himself talked about their old exchange in 2016.

Klay Thompson was just two years into his NBA career when he met Kobe Bryant in 2013. He reportedly got a golden opportunity to watch Bryant live when his father Mychal Thompson was playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. Bryant went on to spend 20 years of his glorious career playing for the Lakers. Thompson’s admiration for Bryant has always been an open secret.

When asked what his favourite on-court memory with Kobe Bryant was, Thompson replied, “Definitely the first time I played against him. There are not many dudes in the league, when you're a rookie, who will make you starstruck. That was one of them. I was just like, 'I can't believe I'm lining up against you, bro. I've watched your whole career. When you won the Slam Dunk Contest, when you went for 80 [points], I've seen you win five [championships] and now I'm guarding you.'”

Klay Thompson was selected by the Golden State Warriors as an early entry candidate in the first round (11th overall) of the NBA Draft in 2011. With four NBA titles under his belt, Thompson has been a vital cog in the Warriors side. Plagued by two major back-to-back injuries, Thompson has been off the court for a brief period in recent years. Thompson is now all set to head into the 13th season with the Warriors. Thompson earned an Olympic gold medal with the USA at the 2016 Olympics held in Rio de Janeiro. Thompson had also won a gold medal at the 2014 FIBA Basketball World Cup in Spain.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. ...view detail