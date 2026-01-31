Edit Profile
crown
    Ko, Woad share lead at LPGA season opener

    Published on: Jan 31, 2026 2:59 AM IST
    AFP
    Ko, Woad share lead at LPGA season opener
    Ko, Woad share lead at LPGA season opener

    Ko, Woad share lead at LPGA season opener

    Lydia Ko fired a five-under-par 67 to grab a share of a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the LPGA Tournament of Champions on Friday.

    Ko rattled off a hat-trick of birdies on the back nine in a bogey-free round that left her on eight-under after 36 holes at Lake Nona Country Club in Orlando, Florida.

    The 28-year-old three-time major winner was joined at the top of the leaderboard by England's Lottie Woad, who followed up her opening 67 with a three-under-par 69.

    Ko said she had carried momentum from a solid opening round on Thursday into the second round.

    "I felt like I played pretty solid overall," Ko said. "I surprised myself a little bit yesterday.

    "I don't know what I was expecting, but I saw a lot of good and I think I just kind of carried on that momentum to today.

    "I'm in a good position leading up to some tough golf ahead."

    Rising English star Woad, meanwhile, who only turned professional last year after claiming a third place finish at the Evian Championship as an amateur, drained four birdies with only one bogey in her three-under-par 69.

    Woad though was frustrated at her inability to shoot a lower score after missing a series of makeable birdie putts.

    "Had a lot of eight-footers for birdie and just didn't make them, which was really annoying," the 22-year-old said.

    Ko and Woad lead by one shot from South Korea's Amy Yang and Japan's Nasa Hataoka.

    Hataoka had lit up the course with a six-under-par opening round on Thursday but had to settle for a 71 on Friday in a mixed outing that included three birdies and two bogeys.

    Sweden's Ingrid Lindblad and South Korean duo Hwang You-min and Kim A-lim are a further shot back on six under.

    Thailand's world number one Jeeno Thitikul is three off the lead on five-under alongside Nelly Korda and another Thai, Chanettee Wannasaen.

    This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

