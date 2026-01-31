Ko, Woad share lead at LPGA season opener

Lydia Ko fired a five-under-par 67 to grab a share of a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the LPGA Tournament of Champions on Friday.

Ko rattled off a hat-trick of birdies on the back nine in a bogey-free round that left her on eight-under after 36 holes at Lake Nona Country Club in Orlando, Florida.

The 28-year-old three-time major winner was joined at the top of the leaderboard by England's Lottie Woad, who followed up her opening 67 with a three-under-par 69.

Ko said she had carried momentum from a solid opening round on Thursday into the second round.

"I felt like I played pretty solid overall," Ko said. "I surprised myself a little bit yesterday.

"I don't know what I was expecting, but I saw a lot of good and I think I just kind of carried on that momentum to today.

"I'm in a good position leading up to some tough golf ahead."

Rising English star Woad, meanwhile, who only turned professional last year after claiming a third place finish at the Evian Championship as an amateur, drained four birdies with only one bogey in her three-under-par 69.

Woad though was frustrated at her inability to shoot a lower score after missing a series of makeable birdie putts.

"Had a lot of eight-footers for birdie and just didn't make them, which was really annoying," the 22-year-old said.

Ko and Woad lead by one shot from South Korea's Amy Yang and Japan's Nasa Hataoka.

Hataoka had lit up the course with a six-under-par opening round on Thursday but had to settle for a 71 on Friday in a mixed outing that included three birdies and two bogeys.

Sweden's Ingrid Lindblad and South Korean duo Hwang You-min and Kim A-lim are a further shot back on six under.

Thailand's world number one Jeeno Thitikul is three off the lead on five-under alongside Nelly Korda and another Thai, Chanettee Wannasaen.

rcw/bb

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.