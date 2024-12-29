Koneru Humpy pulls off sensation comeback, crowned Women's World Rapid Champion: 'Miracles happen'

2024 keeps on getting better for India when it comes to chess. Grandmaster Koneru Humpy pulled off a sensation win in New York to be crowned FIDE Women’s World Rapid Champion. This is now her second title in the tournament, after winning it in 2019. Koneru Humpy did not have an ideal start to the competition as she began proceedings with a loss. However, she showed nerves of steel on Day 2 to stage a comeback. Grandmaster Koneru Humpy pulled off a sensation win in New York to be crowned FIDE Women’s World Rapid Champion(FIDE - X )

She eventually rose to the top on Day 3. As soon as she pulled off the win, she had a big smile.

Speaking on FIDE's live feed after her win, Koneru Humpy said, "I’m very happy and excited because this is my second world Rapid title. I also won in 2019."

“In my career, whenever I’m on the lower side, thinking I’m dropping off, some miracle happens, and I come back. That gives me the motivation to compete further," she added.

Earlier, Gukesh Dommaraju had become the World Chess Champion after beating China's Ding Liren.

'Thankful to my parents'

Before the final round, seven players were tied for the top spot -- China’s Ju Wenjun and Tan Zhongyi, India’s Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli, Russia's Kateryna Lagno, Uzbekistan’s Afruza Khamdamova and Indonesia’s Irine Kharisma Sukandar.

In Round 11, Koneru Humpy was paired to face Irine with black pieces. However, she managed to put the Indonesian under pressure. Wenjun drew her match against Bibisara Assaubayeva, while Harika and Tan also drew their match.

Khamdamova and Lagno also played out a draw, and these sets of results gave Humpy the outright win.

After staging a win in the tournament, Koneru Humpy thanked her parents for all that they have done over the years.

“It’s probably too late in India for people to be up, but my family will watch this. I want to thank my parents for their tremendous support and my husband. It’s not easy to be a professional in India after having a marriage and a kid. But he supported me a lot, and my parents took care of my daughter when I travelled. All these things helped me achieve this,” she said.