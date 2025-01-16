Lakers end 3-game skid with win over Heat

Anthony Davis scored 22 points with 11 rebounds, LeBron James added 22 points with nine assists and the Los Angeles Lakers ended a three-game losing streak by rallying for a 117-108 victory Wednesday over the visiting Miami Heat. HT Image

Rui Hachimura scored a team-high 23 points, Max Christie had 16 and Austin Reaves added 14 points and 14 assists for the Lakers, who improved to 1-1 since they had two games postponed because of deadly wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

Tyler Herro scored 34 points for the Heat on a torrid shooting night that saw him go 12 of 18 from the floor and 7 of 12 from 3-point range. Haywood Highsmith and Nikola Jovic each scored 12 points for Miami, which dropped to 3-4 since Jimmy Butler was suspended for seven games for conduct detrimental to the team.

The Lakers trailed by as many as 12 points in the third quarter before finally finding their stride. Los Angeles was down 83-73 with 3:46 remaining in the third before going on a 15-4 run to take an 88-87 lead with 10:47 remaining after a 3-pointer from Vincent.

Miami tied the game 94-94 with 8:13 remaining on a driving layup from Duncan Robinson and was within 108-106 with 3:51 to play on a 3-pointer from Jovic.

Los Angeles took control with a 7-0 run to take a 115-106 lead with 1:52 remaining on a fadeaway jumper from James. The Lakers outscored the Heat 63-42 in the second half, including 34-23 in the fourth quarter.

The Lakers ended the game shooting 52.2 percent from the floor after shooting 59.5 percent in the second half.

The Heat outscored the Lakers 66-54 in the first half behind 58.3 percent shooting from the floor, including 10 of 18 from 3-point range. Herro was 7-of-8 shooting in the first half, including 5 of 5 from 3-point range and had 22 points.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.