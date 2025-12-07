Lando Norris breaks down on team radio, emotions take over after McLaren gets its first F1 title winner since 2008

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain reacts after becoming a world champion. (AP) Lando Norris broke down on the team radio minutes after securing his maiden F1 title. He also thanked the entire McLaren team. Lando Norris' emotions knew no bounds after the McLaren driver sealed his maiden Formula 1 title on Sunday in Abu Dhabi. The 26-year-old might not have taken the pole position at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, losing to Red Bull's Max Verstappen, but the McLaren rider did enough to seal the driver's championship. With this win, Norris became the first McLaren rider to seal the title since Lewis Hamilton in 2008. Norris’ win also marks the first time since 2009 that a driver outside of Red Bull or Mercedes has won the title.

Heading into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Norris just needed to finish on the podium to win the driver's championship, and he did just that, ending up at third, behind Red Bull's Verstappen and teammate Oscar Piastri.

As soon as the title was secured, Norris was seen getting emotional on the team radio as he broke down while speaking to his team. He then congratulated the entire McLaren contingent for working so hard and ensuring everything went to plan.

"Thank you, guys. Oh my god! We made history. I love you guys, thanks for everything," said Norris on the team radio.

"You deserve it. I love you, Mom. I love you dad, thanks for everything," he added.

With this win, Norris also became the 11th British driver to win the title, finishing the season with a total of 423 points as compared to Verstappen’s 421 and Piastri’s 410. It is also worth mentioning that Verstappen won the most races this season (8) as compared to any other driver.

Verstappen's reign ends at the top

Verstappen won the final three races of the F1 season, but this wasn't enough for him to secure the driver's championship, and as a result, his reign at the top came to an end.

Verstappen won the final three races of the F1 season, but this wasn't enough for him to secure the driver's championship, and as a result, his reign at the top came to an end.

The Red Bull driver, 28, previously held the title since 2021, having won it on four consecutive occasions. Verstappen's win had previously ended Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes' record-breaking grip on the driver's championship.