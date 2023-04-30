LeBron James fires Twitter shot at Dillon Brooks after Lakers eliminate Grizzlies from NBA playoffs

After his Los Angeles Lakers eliminated the Memphis Grizzlies, LeBron James took to Twitter and fired a tweet at Dillon Brooks. The Lakers upset the number two seed Grizzlies in the opening round of the Play-Offs with a 4-2 win, and they will advance to a Western Conference semi-final with either Golden State or Sacramento. LeBron James fires back at Dillon Brooks and Lakers fans troll him after Grizzlies are eliminated from NBA Playoffs. (Image Credit: USA Today Sports)

Throughout the season, the Grizzlies had been speaking with confidence, and Brooks, in particular, stated that he wanted to face the Lakers in round one, as he believed they would be an easy opponent. Brooks famously said that he was happy to 'poke the bear' once the first-round encounter was underway, indicating his confidence in the Grizzlies' ability to defeat the Lakers.

In Game Two, Brooks proceeded to call James “old” and tried to get into the legend’s head by taunting him during that particular game.

"I don't care, he's old. You know what I mean? I was expecting him to do that game four, game five. He wanted to say something when I got my fourth foul, he should've been saying that earlier on. I poke bears, I don’t respect no one until they come and give me 40. I pride myself on what I do," he said.

In the subsequent match, Brooks was expelled from the game for striking James in the pelvic area and declined to engage with reporters afterward. During Game Six, Brooks endeavored to destabilize James mentally by incessantly disparaging the 38-year-old athlete, but James' squad would eventually gain control of the game and emerge victorious with a 40-point lead, ultimately terminating the Grizzlies' season.

On Saturday, LeBron James took to Twitter to share some quotes from Jay-Z's songs, which many believe was directed towards Dillon Brooks after the Lakers' victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in the playoffs. James seemed to be sending a message to Brooks through the lyrics of Jay-Z's music.

He tweeted, "Unlike you little ****, I'm a grown ass man. Big shoes to fill, grown ass pants. Prolly hustled with your pops, go ask your parents. It's apparent you're staring at a legend. Who put a few little **** in they place before. Trying to eat without saying they grace before!"

The Lakers will now turn their attention to the next round, where they could face Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

The comments by Brooks and Morant have been talked about a lot in the media, and it's clear that James was not happy with the Memphis team's lack of respect toward his Lakers. The tweets by James only serve to highlight this frustration and remind Brooks that he's playing against a legend in the game.

In addition to LeBron James' tweet, Lakers fans were also seen trolling Brooks as he walked out of the Crypto arena on Friday night. As seen in videos circulating on social media, Lakers fans chanted "you're not tough" and "see you later" as Brooks made his way through the crowd. It’s not surprising that Lakers fans would take the opportunity to give Brooks a hard time after their beloved Lakers eliminated the Grizzlies in the very first round.

Dillion Brooks on his walk out of Crypto. (Image Credit: Twitter)

This win for the Lakers will give them a lot of confidence moving forward, and James will be looking to lead his team all the way to the NBA Finals once again. His experience and leadership will be crucial in the upcoming games, and it's clear that he will not back down in the face of any opponent.

It remains to be seen who the Lakers will face in the next round of the playoffs, but one thing is for sure, they will be ready for whatever challenge comes their way. With James at the helm, this Lakers team is a force to be reckoned with, and they will be looking to add another championship to their already impressive trophy cabinet.