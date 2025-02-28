LeBron James, streaking Lakers top Timberwolves

LeBron James scored 33 points and hauled in 17 rebounds and Luka Doncic added 21 points and 13 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers increased their winning streak to four games with a 111-102 victory over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday. HT Image

Austin Reaves scored 23 points and Jaxson Hayes added 10 as the Lakers improved to 14-3 since Jan. 21. Rui Hachimura had five points in 18 minutes for Los Angeles before he departed for good early in the third quarter with a left knee strain.

The victory came despite Doncic going 1 of 9 from 3-point range and Gabe Vincent missing all five of his shots from long range. The Lakers were 11 of 41 from distance.

Terrence Shannon Jr. scored a career-high 25 points and Anthony Edwards added 18 for the Timberwolves, who lost for the third time in their last four games. Edwards was ejected with 5:21 remaining in the third quarter after he received his second technical foul of the game.

Jaden McDaniels scored 15 points and Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 14 for Minnesota, which was playing without Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle . Donte DiVincenzo scored nine points in 23 minutes for the Wolves as he returned from a 19-game absence because of a toe injury.

The Lakers built a 17-point lead just over 11 minutes into the game and were up by 23 in the second quarter before taking a 58-47 advantage into halftime. James had 19 points in the first half for the Lakers.

Minnesota pulled within 10 points at 76-66 with 3:43 remaining in the third quarter, then the Wolves went on an 11-0 run to pull within 92-88 with 6:56 left in the game.

Doncic made 0 of 7 shots in the second half before a basket with 4:55 remaining gave the Lakers a 95-90 lead. After going 0 of 8 from 3-point range in the game, Doncic then made an off-balance fall-away 3-pointer with 3:39 left to give Los Angeles a 98-91 lead.

The Lakers finally put the game away on two free throws from Vincent with 37.5 seconds remaining, giving them a 109-100 lead.

Because he has 16 technical fouls this season, Edwards is expected to be suspended for the Timberwolves' game at Utah on Friday unless one of his two from Thursday is rescinded.

Field Level Media

