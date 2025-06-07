LeBron James urged to consider retirement: 'He ain't getting no fifth ring unless he buys one. It ain't happening'

Already 40-years-old, LeBron James is considered to be among the greatest-ever basketball players in history. The veteran hasn’t retired yet, and during his glittering career, he has won four NBA championship titles, and even became the leading NBA scorer two years ago. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James appears during a game.(AP)

Recently, former NBA player Olden Polynice had some advice for LeBron and urged him to think about retirement.

Speaking on a podcast, he said, “The longevity aspect, I think it's getting a little bit too much now.”

“Because I'm like, dude, what else you want to do? It's time for you to start thinking about retiring.

“He ain't getting no fifth ring unless he buys one. It ain't happening,” he added.

LeBron has three Olympic gold medals, and was the Olympics MVP at Paris 2024.

He is also the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and ranks fourth in all-time NBA career assists and sixth in steals. He also has won four NBA MVP awards, four NBA Finals MVPs, NBA Rookie of the Year, three NBA All-Star Game MVPs. He has also been named an NBA all-star a record 21 times.